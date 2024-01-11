Mother suspected after 3 year old boy falls from apartment and dies

Photo via Kom Chad Luek

A 3 year old boy died yesterday after falling from the fourth floor balcony of a apartment in Soi Rama II 50 in the Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok. Police suspect the mother was involved in the tragic death due to some suspicious evidence.

The Ruam Katanyu Rescue Team and Tha Kham Police Station were alerted to the fall at around 6pm yesterday, January 10, and rushed to the scene. Officers met with 22 year old Thai woman Nareerat, and the lifeless body of the three year old boy named Gun outside the five-storey apartment.

Nareerat told officers in tears that her son fell from the balcony of their room on the fourth floor of the apartment. She explained that she had three sons aged seven years old, three years old, and nine months old. Her eldest son was at school and she was looking after the other two sons on the day of the incident as her husband went to work.

According to Nareerat, the three year old boy woke up at around 4pm and ran to the balcony because he heard other children from the community playing outside the apartment. The boy stood on the laundry basket to see the children downstairs.

Nareerat said she rushed to bring him back into the room and told him not to go out on the balcony again. However, the boy went out again when she was in a bathroom with her nine month old son. Nareerat guessed the boy stood on the basket and fell.

Nareerat added that she shouted from the balcony asking people outside the flat to give her son CPR or do something to help but she was disappointed none of her neighbours responded. One neighbour shouted she did not want to get “involved.”

“I will not carry him, touch him, or get involved.”

Mother suspected

Nareerat then ran down from her room with a baby in her arms and tried to save her son. She told officers and PPTV HD that her son had stopped breathing and his face and body skin turned dark. She realised that he did not survive the fall and waited for officers to arrive.

Follow us on :













Amarin TV reported that Tha Kham Police Station officers had not concluded the case as an accident. Officers reported that they had found some suspicious points in the case, for example, there were no traces of blood where the boy fell.

Police reported that they found no wounds on the boy’s body, adding they will not close the case until the results of the autopsy are available.