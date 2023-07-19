Mother caught having affair with son’s 16 year old classmate

Image courtesy of Sanook

A widely shared online news story from China recently shocked the community when a middle-aged man discovered his wife having an affair with their son’s 16 year old classmate. He walked in on them while they were in bed together, sparking a physical confrontation, with the distressed husband and the couple’s son intervening.

The incident happened to Li, who is 42 years old and is an ordinary office worker living in Guangdong province, China. He’s been married to his wife for 18 years and they have a teenage son who is 16 years old. However, he recently found out that his wife was involved with one of their son’s friends, an incident that provoked a lot of anger and worry for Li.

The discovery was purely accidental according to Li, he stumbled upon conversations between his wife and a mysterious man and started investigating. After some time, he realised that the mystery man was his son’s classmate and there was an intimate relationship between the two of them. This realisation filled him with considerable anger and sadness.

In response, Li decided to confront them and dashed home. Bursting into the bedroom, he was confronted with the image of his wife in bed with the younger man who was only wearing underwear. This sight drove him to lash out physically at the adulterous duo.

However, a young man in grey trousers entered the room. It was none other than Li’s son, who immediately restrained his father. The sight stunned Li who believed his son should be backing him and help him deal with the person who was destroying their family’s happiness. Shortly after, the husband turned his rage towards his wife, unleashing harsh words and threats to hit her, but his son quickly stepped in, protecting his mother and shouting, “Why are you hitting mum?”

It remains to be seen how the alleged affair and confrontation will end, but the video clip stirred quite a controversy online.

Comments ranged from disbelief with comparisons to plotlines only found in dramas to harsh criticisms and sympathetic sentiments for the son who found himself in a painfully awkward predicament.

Most commenters pointed out their feelings of embarrassment from the wife’s situation, being caught in an adulterous affair in front of her own son, asking who could forgive such wrongdoing. Others empathised with the husband, stating they would have struggled to contain their rage as well, especially with the adulterous duo being so close to home. The son was also a subject of sympathy, being forced to witness and intervene in the disarray of his own family, reports Sanook.