Nonthaburi residents see rare otter gathering in Bangkok Noi Canal

Residents living along Bangkok Noi Canal in Nonthaburi province were surprised after more than 20 otters were spotted swimming and catching fish in the waterway at around 3pm yesterday.

KhaoSod reported that the otters appeared in the canal in two groups, with one group staying along each bank. Some of the animals were seen fishing, while others on opposite sides of the canal appeared to face each other.

Several residents told the media that they had lived along the canal for more than 40 years and had never seen so many otters in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

One resident said three or four otters had been seen along the same stretch of canal about two years ago, but the number had now increased to more than 20.

The resident added that the animals regularly appeared when water flowed down from northern Thailand and believed they may have been carried from another area by the current.

The unexpected appearance of the Bangkok Noi Canal otters also prompted discussion about why the animals had gathered in the area.

Some online users suggested that the otters might be looking for a safer location because of an upcoming natural disaster. Others suggested that the canal could have become a suitable habitat because it had been left undisturbed, with clean water and an available supply of fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

These suggestions have not been confirmed by wildlife experts or officials.

Otters are a protected species in Thailand. Under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, hunting or capturing an otter can result in imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 1 million baht, or both.

Trading, buying or advertising otters for sale can also result in imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 1 million baht, or both. Keeping an otter as a pet can result in imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

As of the time of the report, no relevant government department or wildlife expert had explained the appearance of more than 20 otters in the canal.

Related stories