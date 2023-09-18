Monsoon mayhem: TMD forecasts heavy rains for 51 provinces, including Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Khaosod.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a warning for heavy rains caused by monsoons affecting 51 provinces across the country, including Bangkok, with 70% of the areas expected to be hit hard. The warning, issued today, September 18, forecasts continuous rain for the next 24 hours due to a moderate monsoon trough passing through the northern and upper northeastern regions.

The monsoon is entering a low-pressure area along the coast of northern Vietnam combined with a moderate southwest monsoon that is covering the Andaman Sea, the lower northeastern region, the central region, the eastern region, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand. This will result in continuous rainfall, with heavy rainfalls in some areas of the northern, northeastern and central regions including Bangkok and its vicinity.

The public is urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated rain which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in areas near mountain slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas. Also, precautions should be taken when travelling through areas with thunderstorms.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the sea is moderate. For the Andaman Sea from the provinces of Ranong upwards, waves are 1 to 2 metres high and more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms. For the Andaman Sea from Phang Nga downwards and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 1 metre high and 1 to 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms. It is advised that sailors in these areas navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today until 6am tomorrow is as follows:

The northern region has an 80% chance of thunderstorms, and there will be heavy rain in some areas, mainly in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperature is 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 28 to 33 degrees Celsius. The wind is variable at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region has a 70% chance of thunderstorms, and there will be heavy rain in some areas, mainly in the provinces of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. The lowest temperature is 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 29-34 degrees Celsius. The wind is variable at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

The central region has a 70% chance of thunderstorms, and there will be heavy rain in some areas, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. The lowest temperature is 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the south to the west at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h.

The eastern region has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature is 24-28 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 31 to 35 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the southwest at a speed of 15 to 30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are 1 to 2 metres high.

The southern region (east coast) has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperature is 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the southwest at a speed of 15 to 30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are 1 to 2 meters high.

The southern region (west coast) has a 40% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in the provinces of Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The lowest temperature is 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 31 to 34 degrees Celsius. From the provinces of Ranong upwards, the wind is from the southwest at a speed of 15 to 35 km/h. The sea has waves 1 to 2 metres high and more than 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms. From the provinces of Phang Nga downwards, the wind is from the southwest at a speed of 15 to 30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are 1 to 2 metres high.

Follow us on :













Bangkok and its vicinity have a 70% chance of thunderstorms, and there will be heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature is 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the southwest at a speed of 10 to 20 km/h, Khaosod reported.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.