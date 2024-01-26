Monks reveal details on vicious elephant attack in West Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Details have emerged regarding a fatal elephant attack that occurred on January 23 in the Sri Sawat district of Kanchanaburi.

Reports flooded in when a village head received alarming news from locals that the lifeless body of 50 year old Phra Maha Bancha, a monk on a spiritual journey, had fallen victim to a brutal elephant attack. The gruesome scene unfolded approximately 3 kilometres within the Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park boundary.

Phra Maha Bancha’s body bore the harrowing marks of the fierce encounter, with his face, head, limbs, and torso all showing signs of the relentless assault by the wild elephant. Authorities suspect the monk stumbled upon the creature during his forest pilgrimage, leading to the fatal confrontation.

Officials transported the monk’s remains to the forensic institute for a detailed autopsy, hoping to unravel the full extent of the horrific incident, reported Pattaya Mail.

The head of Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park revealed a spine-chilling detail: in the week preceding the fatal event, three monks, including Phra Maha Bancha, had sought refuge in the vicinity. Two of them reported hearing ominous sounds resembling a large wild animal on the fateful night, providing an eerie precursor to the monk’s demise.

In related news, volunteers in Prachin Buri province warned reporters to watch out for wild elephants in Wang Tha Chang Subdistrict on January 8 during their visit.

The Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and village headman were watching out for wild elephants from Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, Chachoengsao Province, which migrated across the border. The herd, comprising over 150 elephants, invaded deep into the local village to find food in the areas of Wang Tha Chang Subdistrict and Khao Mai Kaeo Subdistrict Kabinburi District, Prachin Buri Province since last year.

In other news, a group of intrepid park rangers in Thailand stumbled upon a lone baby elephant at Tat Mok National Park, trapped in mud up to its tiny ears, and faced a perilous fate until the rangers stepped in. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) revealed that on January 11, vigilant park rangers discovered a baby elephant ensnared in mud, separated from its protective mother.