Mpox outbreak in Thailand: 24 infected, one death reported

Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) has claimed the life of a man in Thailand and infected an additional 24 people, as disclosed by the acting director-general of the Disease Control Department today.

The affected individual was a 24 year old Thai male, who had been battling HIV for three years prior to contracting mpox. His symptoms included high fever, physical weakness, and a rash on his face, hands, and genitals. His condition led to an admission into a hospital on August 25, before being transferred to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute on September 12 for further treatment, where he passed away last week.

Among the newly identified cases, nine were discovered in Bangkok, three in both Chiang Mai and Nonthaburi, and two in Phuket. Single cases were also found in Nakhon Pathom, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Prachin Buri, Saraburi, Udon Thani, and Ubon Ratchathani.

The first instance of mpox in Thailand was diagnosed in July last year. Since then, the total diagnosed cases have reached 559, with one resulting in death. Out of these, 503 are Thai nationals, while 52 are foreigners with known nationality and four with unknown nationality.

A significant portion of the infected individuals, 474 in total, belong to the diverse sexuality group. Of these, 44% are also living with HIV. The majority of infected individuals fall within the 30 to 39 year age group (241 cases), followed by the 20 to 29 year age group (172 cases), reported Bangkok Post.

In response to this health crisis, Dr Thongchai has advised those in risk groups to abstain from sexual activities with strangers and to keep a safe distance from individuals with visible skin rashes and blisters.

