Monkey business at Khao Sam Muk: Bitten Thai tourist urges action from Chon Buri authorities

A Thai woman, who was bitten by a monkey at Khao Sam Muk Viewpoint in Chon Buri province, issued a warning to the public and demanded the authorities take action.

The victim, 24 year old Salika “Lek” Lasantier, asked the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to share her story with the public. The site posted her story and a picture of the wound she received yesterday, November 1.

In the post, Lek said she and her three friends visited the viewpoint on October 27 and saw monkeys walking and playing in the area. She thought they must be friendly because there were a lot of tourists in the area.

Lek said one monkey approached her and her friend. It just walked past them and did not seem to be in a bad mood. Unfortunately, it jumped back and bit her in the leg. She did not know what motivated the monkey to do this as she was just standing looking at the view.

Lek rushed back to her car and drove to the nearest hospital, Burapha University Hospital. She received first aid, stitches and three injections, including tetanus, rabies and smallpox. She spent more than 10,000 baht on the treatment, and no relevant department stepped forward to take responsibility.

Lek added that the doctor at Burapha University Hospital told her that she was not the first tourist to fall victim to the monkeys. The doctor said that “monkey bites are normal in the area” but Lek felt that this violent incident should not be considered normal and should be resolved as soon as possible.

Many Thai netizens shared their experiences of monkey bites in Khao Sam Muk in the comment section. Many said that monkeys were not at all nice to them and that they did not think Khao Sam Muk was a safe place for tourists to enjoy the view.

After the story went viral on social media, the Mueang Saen Sook Township Office, which is responsible for the area, clarified the matter to the public. The authorities blamed the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP). The township office insisted that the site was under their supervision, but the wildlife was under the DNP.

