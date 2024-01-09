Monk killed, 37 injured in wrong-lane lorry crash in Sakon Nakhon

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A tragic incident unfolded in Sakon Nakhon when a lorry, driven on the wrong side of the road, crashed into a bus instantly killing a monk and inflicting injuries on 37 others. The fatal accident happened on the Nittayo Sakhon Nakhon – Nakhon Phanom Road in Baan Noramai, situated in the Kusuman district. The emergency services were alerted about this incident on a Monday.

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered the wrecked truck abandoned on the road. Miraculously, the 47 year old truck driver, Seksan Lansaesatha, endured no injuries. He confessed to the authorities that he was indeed driving in the wrong lane, in the opposite direction, leading to the unfortunate collision with the bus, which was correctly following the traffic rules.

A few hundred metres away from the initial scene of the accident, authorities discovered the damaged passenger bus. The bus, which was en route from Udon Thani to Nakhon Phanom, had its 44 year old driver, Supphachai Wongsateam, suffering from minor injuries.

A sorrowful sight awaited the responders as they found a 58 year old unidentified monk, lifeless outside the bus. The severity of injuries among the remaining passengers varied: five of them sustained serious wounds, 17 had moderate injuries, and 15 individuals suffered minor injuries, reported The Pattaya News.

The Kusuman law enforcement is thoroughly investigating this incident and will press charges accordingly.

