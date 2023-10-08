Mongolia opens honorary consulate in Phuket, boosting ties

Photo: montsame.mn

Phuket marked a significant milestone as Mongolia inaugurated its honorary consulate on the island, coinciding with the 49th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with Thailand last week. The consulate’s office is located at the Gig Hotel on Soi Bangla in the Patong district.

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of key figures including Tumur Amarsanaa, Mongolia’s ambassador to Thailand, Nutthaphong Phathakiatpaisan, Mongolia’s Honorary Consul, and Phuket’s governor, Sophon Suwannarat. The consulate’s staff is set to offer assistance to Mongolian visitors in Phuket and its neighbouring provinces, according to the ambassador.

Nutthaphong, who was appointed Mongolia’s Honorary Consul for Phuket on August 28, emphasised the unwavering commitment of both nations to strengthen their bilateral relations through knowledge and cultural exchanges, even after 49 years.

In light of the weekly flights scheduled to commence next month between Phuket and Ulaanbatar, the Mongolian capital, the island is set to welcome an estimated 15,000 Mongolian visitors in the coming year. Currently, there are three direct flights weekly between Bangkok and Ulaanbatar.

Nutthaphong expressed optimism that the consulate’s inauguration would also stimulate an influx of Thai visitors to Mongolia. In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, approximately 6,000 Thais visited Mongolia, with about 16,000 Mongolians visiting Thailand. Despite easing pandemic travel restrictions, only 1,118 Thais visited Mongolia last year, while 5,245 Mongolians made their way to Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

In an effort to bolster its tourism sector, the Mongolian government has launched a campaign dubbed “Years to Visit Mongolia.” The initiative aims to attract one million foreign visitors, contributing an estimated US$1 billion (36.9 billion baht) to the economy, which is equivalent to roughly 15% of the country’s GDP. Moreover, Thais are granted the privilege to travel to Mongolia without a visa.

