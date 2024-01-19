Pattaya mayor’s health revolution: Poramet rolls out mobile healthcare service

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet unveiled the Community-based Mobile Healthcare Service project, kickstarting the fiscal year with the inauguration of the first-ever mobile healthcare service. The event unfolded at Pattaya City School No. 1 in Nong Pla Lai, East Pattaya, yesterday, January 18, in anticipation of a healthier community.

This revolutionary initiative has a multi-pronged approach, aiming to provide accessible medical services, raise public awareness about potential health risks, ease hospital congestion, and cut down healthcare expenses for residents. A mobile veterinary service is also available for pets.

The event saw a cornucopia of services, all generously offered free-of-charge. From general medical care and dental checks to eye examinations, mental health services, vaccination clinics, chronic disease screening, physical therapy, traditional Thai medicine, and comprehensive health promotion, the mobile healthcare service left no health stone unturned, reported Pattaya Mail.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

“We are committed to bringing healthcare to your doorstep. Our mobile services will continue throughout the year, reaching communities far and wide.”

The next service is scheduled for March 7, at the scenic Wat Mai Samran temple on Koh Larn.

More information is available via the Pattaya Contact Center hotline at 1337.

