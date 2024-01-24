Mobile Cabinet headquarters in Ranong ready for meeting

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:43, 24 January 2024| Updated: 10:43, 24 January 2024
53 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Government Public Relations Department

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad and Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke took a firsthand look at the cutting-edge Press Centre set to host the inaugural mobile Cabinet meeting of the year in Ranong province.

Accompanied by Teerapong Wongsiwawilas, Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Sudruetai Lertkasem, acting Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD), and Supaphong Chaolaen, Director of PRD Region 5 Office, the esteemed delegation conducted an extensive tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

The Press Center boasts an impressive array of features, including 40 computers, seamless wireless connections, and a state-of-the-art live broadcast station. Specifically designed to accommodate journalists from central and regional media outlets, it stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to open and accessible communication.

Not just a space for Cabinet meetings, the centre will serve as the primary location for post-meeting briefings by the government spokesperson and his team. Its technologically advanced infrastructure ensures easy access to a treasure trove of information, from updates on Cabinet field operations to project proposals from the southern Andaman provinces, reported Pattaya Mail.

Related news

Journalists can quickly access a wealth of materials, including photos, video clips, and infographics, all conveniently available via QR codes.

At the forefront of the meeting held yesterday January 23 was the Ranong-Koh Song Pier development. This venture not only aims to boost tourism but also to improve transportation. The One Stop service system is designed to streamline business and trading processes.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Labor were enlisted to fast-track the verification of rights and issuance of work permits. The meeting also addressed the plight of students in Koh Phayam, Ranong, navigating the challenging waters of commuting.

In related news, PM Srettha assured opposition groups that he would take into account their concerns regarding the Land Bridge megaproject. The discussions took place at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University’s education centre in Ranong, following a mobile Cabinet meeting.

Politics NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Late night kitchen blaze claims three young lives in Phichit

Published: 10:15, 24 January 2024

Dispute over dropped phone leads to fatal stabbing in Buriram

Published: 10:07, 24 January 2024

Fatal ride: Garbage truck tragedy as sanitation workers hit a dead-end on tunnel rooftop

Published: 10:04, 24 January 2024

Former MFP opposition leader Pita’s fate hangs on Constitutional Court verdict

Published: 09:52, 24 January 2024