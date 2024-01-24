Mobile Cabinet headquarters in Ranong ready for meeting

Photo courtesy of Government Public Relations Department

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad and Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke took a firsthand look at the cutting-edge Press Centre set to host the inaugural mobile Cabinet meeting of the year in Ranong province.

Accompanied by Teerapong Wongsiwawilas, Secretary-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Sudruetai Lertkasem, acting Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD), and Supaphong Chaolaen, Director of PRD Region 5 Office, the esteemed delegation conducted an extensive tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

The Press Center boasts an impressive array of features, including 40 computers, seamless wireless connections, and a state-of-the-art live broadcast station. Specifically designed to accommodate journalists from central and regional media outlets, it stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to open and accessible communication.

Not just a space for Cabinet meetings, the centre will serve as the primary location for post-meeting briefings by the government spokesperson and his team. Its technologically advanced infrastructure ensures easy access to a treasure trove of information, from updates on Cabinet field operations to project proposals from the southern Andaman provinces, reported Pattaya Mail.

Journalists can quickly access a wealth of materials, including photos, video clips, and infographics, all conveniently available via QR codes.

At the forefront of the meeting held yesterday January 23 was the Ranong-Koh Song Pier development. This venture not only aims to boost tourism but also to improve transportation. The One Stop service system is designed to streamline business and trading processes.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Labor were enlisted to fast-track the verification of rights and issuance of work permits. The meeting also addressed the plight of students in Koh Phayam, Ranong, navigating the challenging waters of commuting.

In related news, PM Srettha assured opposition groups that he would take into account their concerns regarding the Land Bridge megaproject. The discussions took place at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University’s education centre in Ranong, following a mobile Cabinet meeting.