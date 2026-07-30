Missing Thai YouTuber, Hlun Solo, found dead in Georgia

The body of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo has been found at a hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia, after he was reported missing earlier this month. Local police continue to investigate the cause of his death.

Hlun Solo, whose real name is Bawonthat Pengsuk, lost contact with his family on July 13 after telling his grandmother he was travelling to Georgia to film content for his YouTube channel.

Known for his solo journeys to remote destinations around the world, Hlun was travelling alone when communication with both his family and work contacts abruptly stopped.

His older brother later appealed for public assistance through social media, prompting travel bloggers, tour operators and members of the Thai community in Georgia to help search for the missing content creator.

The Hlun Solo death was confirmed by the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, which oversees consular affairs for Thai nationals in Georgia. Embassy officials said they had met with local police and informed the YouTuber’s family of the outcome in the early hours of July 30.

Following the embassy’s announcement, Hlun’s brother confirmed that his brother had died and thanked everyone who had contributed to the search.

He also expressed appreciation for the support and encouragement shown to both Hlun and the family during the ordeal.

According to Thai media reports, Hlun checked into a hotel in Tbilisi on July 13, and hotel staff found his body the following day before notifying local police.

Georgian authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of death, and officials have not determined whether it resulted from natural causes, an accident or a criminal act.

The case prompted widespread speculation on social media, including unverified claims that Hlun had taken his own life or had been the victim of murder and theft, as his camera was missing.

Some of Hlun’s fans suspected that his death was the result of an underlying disease, as the YouTuber had previously mentioned his required medication and medical equipment in videos.

The Royal Thai Embassy urged the public not to spread unconfirmed information and said local police had confirmed that Hlun’s personal belongings and valuables remained accounted for.

The embassy said it would continue to monitor the investigation into the cause of death and asked the public to respect the privacy of Hlun and his family during this difficult period. Officials also thanked everyone who provided information that assisted efforts to locate the travel creator.

Hlun’s brother echoed that request, asking the public to refrain from sharing unverified claims about the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death and to allow the family privacy as they grieve.