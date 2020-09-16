Sections: KrabiPhuketThailand

Missing retired police officer found pinned under tree in Patong

A retired police officer’s body has been found in Patong after being reported missing in Patong.  The man, Lt. Seri Phupet, aged 79, was found with his legs pinned under a fallen tree and had a machete reportedly by his side. Seri reportedly had been missing for the past six days and was found yesterday after Patong Lt Pongsathorn was notified of a body being discovered at 2 pm. The man’s daughter has identified the body, however, she did not report that her father had been missing until yesterday morning.

According to the Phuket News, the daughter gave no explanation as to why she waited so long to report her father as missing. The location of the body found was reportedly in the jungle, and was situated north of the intersection of Phra Baramee Rd and Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd.

“It appears the tree fell on him and he was unable to free himself. However, we are still waiting for doctors to confirm the cause of death,” Lt Pongsathorn said.

 

SOURCE: Phuket News

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

 

 

 

 

This post was last modified on September 16, 2020 2:52 pm

Share
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Leave a Comment
Published by
The Thaiger & The Nation
September 16, 2020 2:49 pm

Recent News

Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced this morning that heavy to very heavy rain is…

September 16, 2020

Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists

After Covid-19 forced The Hollywood Club to close and reopen, the establishment is now once…

September 16, 2020

‘Impossible,’ health official says Burmese boy didn’t catch Covid-19 in Thailand

Thai health officials are investigating a case where a Burmese child tested positive for Covid-19…

September 16, 2020

Dengue fever rises up to 6,024 in 4 Isaan provinces

Dengue fever is spreading in Northeast Thailand with more than 6,000 cases and 4 deaths…

September 16, 2020

Khao San Road to reopen for Halloween

The party is coming back to Khao San Road this Halloween. The once booming backpacker…

September 16, 2020

US Covid-19 deaths push past 200,000 people

New Covid-19 cases in the US increase continue to drop slightly as the nation pushes…

September 16, 2020