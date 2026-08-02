German-Turkish tourist missing after trip to Chiang Mai

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 2, 2026, 10:51 AM
1 minute read
German-Turkish tourist missing after trip to Chiang Mai | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Suppanat Essie

A German-Turkish tourist has been reported missing in Thailand after losing contact with his family on July 23, with his last known location traced to Chiang Mai.

A Facebook user, Suppanat Essie, appealed for public assistance in locating the missing man, identified as 32 year old Ali Karakoyunlu, also known as Ali Apostolakis.

Suppanat said she is Ali’s ex-girlfriend and had obtained permission from his family before publicly sharing his details. She added that a missing person report has been filed and Chiang Mai Tourist Police have been asked to assist with the search.

A German-Turkish tourist has been missing since July 23 after travelling to Chiang Mai, prompting his family to appeal for public help.
Photo via Facebook: Suppanat Essie

In a later update, Suppanat said Ali’s sister, Kubra, contacted her via Instagram on July 29 and provided a timeline of his movements before he disappeared.

According to Kubra, Ali departed Japan at 8.55am on July 20 and arrived in Thailand at 2pm the same day. He travelled by train from Bangkok to Chiang Mai on July 21 before losing contact with his family two days later.

Family members and Suppanat said they have tried to reach Ali through Line, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and his Thai mobile number, but have received no response. They said his phone has at times been switched off, while on other occasions it has rung without being answered.

A German-Turkish tourist has been missing since July 23 after travelling to Chiang Mai, prompting his family to appeal for public help.
Photo via Facebook: Suppanat Essie

Suppanat said she has also sought assistance from the Mirror Foundation, a Thai non-governmental organisation working on a range of social issues. She added that Ali’s family must now coordinate through the Turkish embassy so the relevant embassies can formally work together on the case.

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According to preliminary information provided by police, no record of Ali has been found at hospitals in Chiang Mai. Officers have also been unable to find any accommodation bookings under his name in the province.

Suppanat has urged anyone who may have seen Ali or has information about his whereabouts to come forward.

In similar news, a Dutch tourist remains missing after a kayak overturned in rough seas off Railay Beach in Krabi while his daughter was rescued safely. A search operation has been launched, but search teams reportedly found only a kayak paddle at the scene.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 2, 2026, 10:51 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.