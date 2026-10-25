Immigration records reveal Dutch presenter’s departure to Laos

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 10:11 AM
1 minute read
Immigration records reveal Dutch presenter’s departure to Laos
Photo via Facebook: Minou Ratelband

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau revealed yesterday, October 24, that Dutch television presenter Emile Ratelband, who was reported missing in Thailand by his family, had already left the country for Laos in late 2025.

The discovery followed a nationwide search ordered by the immigration chief after the 70 year old presenter’s family and relatives in Phuket appealed for information and offered a €2,500 reward for help finding him.

The case attracted attention in the Netherlands after reports circulated on social media about the family’s search for Ratelband. His relatives believed he had disappeared in Thailand and identified a close friend named Natalia, with whom they believed he might be staying, as a possible lead.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirm that the missing Dutch presenter, Emile Ratelband, left Thailand for Laos in late 2025, though his whereabouts remain unknown.
Photo via Facebook: Minou Ratelband

According to the Immigration Bureau, immigration records showed that Ratelband and Natalia entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport in December 2021. Both remained in the country with valid visas, and their accommodation was registered in a province in the southern part of central Thailand.

Further checks established that Emile Ratelband left Thailand for the Lao People’s Democratic Republic through a Friendship Bridge border crossing in late 2025.

Natalia also departed Thailand on the same day, although she travelled to a different destination. Immigration records showed that she boarded a flight from Suvarnabhumi Airport to an unspecified country in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Immigration Bureau confirmed that its records contained no subsequent entries showing either Ratelband or Natalia returning to Thailand.

Related Articles

Despite establishing their departures, immigration police have not confirmed Ratelband’s current whereabouts.

The Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division has been instructed to gather further information to help Ratelband’s family locate him and assist agencies responsible for foreign tourist safety.

The bureau reiterated its commitment to screening foreign nationals, including those considered vulnerable to deception or exploitation and those assessed as potential national security risks.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 10:11 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses Crime News

Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses

2 minutes ago
Democrat Party to sue BMA and DDPM over Bangkok floods Bangkok News

Democrat Party to sue BMA and DDPM over Bangkok floods

52 minutes ago
Israeli man claims connections, threatens police during drug arrest Crime News

Israeli man claims connections, threatens police during drug arrest

2 hours ago
Sisaket driver blames sun glare for hitting abbot Thailand News

Sisaket driver blames sun glare for hitting abbot

2 hours ago
Lao father detained after holding wife, son at knifepoint in Bangkok Bangkok News

Lao father detained after holding wife, son at knifepoint in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Suphan Buri woman caught with 220 yaba pills hidden in a crepe Crime News

Suphan Buri woman caught with 220 yaba pills hidden in a crepe

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 25 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 25 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

7 hours ago
Thailand may let under-18s play snooker by amending a 1935 gambling law Thailand News

Thailand may let under-18s play snooker by amending a 1935 gambling law

22 hours ago
Chinese fugitive held in Pattaya, child may lose Thai nationality Pattaya News

Chinese fugitive held in Pattaya, child may lose Thai nationality

23 hours ago
Thai Lion Air restores Udon Thani to Pattaya flights to four days a week Aviation News

Thai Lion Air restores Udon Thani to Pattaya flights to four days a week

23 hours ago
Germany grants Thailand 570 million baht for climate and coastal projects Environment News

Germany grants Thailand 570 million baht for climate and coastal projects

24 hours ago
American dealer held on Koh Phangan with 13 million baht worth of drugs Crime News

American dealer held on Koh Phangan with 13 million baht worth of drugs

1 day ago
Chiang Rai senator wants digital border passes to shorten Mae Sai queues Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai senator wants digital border passes to shorten Mae Sai queues

1 day ago
Bangkok police run a donor heart from Don Mueang to hospital in 19 minutes Bangkok News

Bangkok police run a donor heart from Don Mueang to hospital in 19 minutes

1 day ago
Thai floods recede to 16 provinces, with 64 deaths where water remains Thailand News

Thai floods recede to 16 provinces, with 64 deaths where water remains

1 day ago
Sam Sen Road diversion extended to the end of the year for Purple Line work Transport News

Sam Sen Road diversion extended to the end of the year for Purple Line work

1 day ago
Pattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium Pattaya News

Pattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium

1 day ago
Phuket checks two unlicensed hotels after pushing to ease licence rules Phuket News

Phuket checks two unlicensed hotels after pushing to ease licence rules

1 day ago
Chinese businesswoman held in Bangkok over 500 million baht customs fraud Crime News

Chinese businesswoman held in Bangkok over 500 million baht customs fraud

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 24 October: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 24 October: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

1 day ago
Phuket Blue Tree immigration office closes amid staff crisis Phuket News

Phuket Blue Tree immigration office closes amid staff crisis

2 days ago
Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn Bangkok News

Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn

2 days ago
Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24 Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24

2 days ago
Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks

2 days ago
Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules Bangkok News

Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand sees positive sign as Suu Kyi talks to her son