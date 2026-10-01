Searchers find body of 12 year old boy swept away in Sa Kaeo floods

The body of a 12 year old boy who went missing while swimming in floodwater with friends in Sa Kaeo was found yesterday, September 29, about four kilometres from where he was swept away by the current.

The boy entered the floodwater on a road leading to Ban Dong Ngu with his friends at around midday on September 28. He was swept away by the current while swimming.

His friends reportedly tried to reach him but were unable to rescue him. They then ran to an emergency coordination centre to report the incident and request assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

A local rescue foundation coordinated the search operation. The boy’s mother waited at the scene throughout the two days, crying and asking for updates, while neighbours and officials stayed with the family.

Rescue workers eventually found the boy’s body after two days of searching. He was discovered floating face down in water about four kilometres from where he went missing.

The body was retrieved for an autopsy before the family arranged for his cremation at a temple in Watthana Nakhon district, Sa Kaeo, on the evening of September 29.

Officials had previously warned people living in flooded areas to keep children out of the water. They cautioned that water depths can change sharply between locations and that strong currents beneath the surface may not be visible.

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate drowning incident was reported in Saraburi province, where an 11 year old boy died after falling into a drain along a flooded road.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the boy walking his bicycle along the road before the drain pulled the bicycle into the water. The boy attempted to retrieve it but was subsequently pulled beneath the floodwater. His body was later found trapped inside the water pipe.

The incident prompted criticism of local government officials over the reported failure to cover the drain or install warning signs to alert residents to the hazard.

Similar news