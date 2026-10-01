Searchers find body of 12 year old boy swept away in Sa Kaeo floods

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 10:46 AM
1 minute read
Searchers find body of 12 year old boy swept away in Sa Kaeo floods
Photo via Amarin TV

The body of a 12 year old boy who went missing while swimming in floodwater with friends in Sa Kaeo was found yesterday, September 29, about four kilometres from where he was swept away by the current.

The boy entered the floodwater on a road leading to Ban Dong Ngu with his friends at around midday on September 28. He was swept away by the current while swimming.

His friends reportedly tried to reach him but were unable to rescue him. They then ran to an emergency coordination centre to report the incident and request assistance.

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A local rescue foundation coordinated the search operation. The boy’s mother waited at the scene throughout the two days, crying and asking for updates, while neighbours and officials stayed with the family.

Boy missing in floods found
Photo via 77 Kaoded

Rescue workers eventually found the boy’s body after two days of searching. He was discovered floating face down in water about four kilometres from where he went missing.

The body was retrieved for an autopsy before the family arranged for his cremation at a temple in Watthana Nakhon district, Sa Kaeo, on the evening of September 29.

Officials had previously warned people living in flooded areas to keep children out of the water. They cautioned that water depths can change sharply between locations and that strong currents beneath the surface may not be visible.

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Boy found dead after missing in floodwater
Photo via 77 Kaoded

A separate drowning incident was reported in Saraburi province, where an 11 year old boy died after falling into a drain along a flooded road.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the boy walking his bicycle along the road before the drain pulled the bicycle into the water. The boy attempted to retrieve it but was subsequently pulled beneath the floodwater. His body was later found trapped inside the water pipe.

The incident prompted criticism of local government officials over the reported failure to cover the drain or install warning signs to alert residents to the hazard.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 10:46 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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