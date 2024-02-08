Misleading GPS directions left female driver stranded in Phetchabun (video)

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A driver’s reliance on her GPS turned into an unexpected off-road adventure as she attempted to reach a coffee shop in Khao Kho, Phetchabun, resulting in the vehicle becoming stuck and necessitating assistance.

The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok by user @tulip_kunyapak, has attracted nearly 2 million views.

The driver yesterday set out for a coffee shop in the picturesque hills of Khao Kho, guided by the seemingly infallible Google Maps. What was anticipated to be a simple drive morphed into a treacherous journey, with the GPS leading the car through increasingly rugged terrain. The journey took a turn for the worse as the vehicle, brand new with its red registration sticker still visible, became trapped in a deep rut amidst the mountainous landscape.

The driver’s plight, recorded and shared on TikTok, included a video that has since gone viral. It depicted the driver’s struggle as their vehicle, unable to scale the steep and rough path, eventually succumbed to the elements. Local assistance was required and a four-wheel drive vehicle from a nearby village was summoned to extricate the car from its predicament, for 1,500 baht, reported Sanook.

The video’s rapid spread across social media platforms sparked a widespread reaction, with viewers chiming in with their tales of GPS misdirection. Some shared similar experiences, highlighting the sometimes unreliable nature of navigation systems, especially in less urbanised, more challenging terrains.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that this was not an isolated incident. The driver and their companion had been led astray by the promise of a straightforward route, only to discover the deceptive complexity of the terrain too late. The driver’s experience serves as a caution to travellers to not overly rely on technology for navigation and to remain vigilant and prepared to seek alternative routes or local guidance when faced with unexpected road conditions.