Miracle at sea: Rare albino whale resurfaces near Phang Nga

Photo courtesy of The Nation

A rare albino Omura whale, previously sighted off the shores of Phuket, has once again graced the Andaman seas near Phang Nga province, stunning onlookers and marine experts alike.

Banchar Sae-jo, manager of the New Tapana tourist boat, caused a stir online when he shared a mesmerising video clip of the ivory Omura whale on his Facebook page last Saturday, February 10.

This extraordinary cetacean made its debut on January 1, spotted by tourists aboard the Happy Oars boat near Coral Island in Phuket, marking an historic moment as the first albino Omura whale ever documented.

Despite exhaustive searches by survey teams from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department and the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the elusive creature remained elusive until its recent appearance near the renowned diving site of Richelieu Rock in Phang Nga, approximately 45 kilometres from the mainland.

The second sighting, amplified by Kasetsart University lecturer Associate Professor Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a prominent marine expert, has sparked renewed fervour. Dr Thon hailed this event as a miracle, igniting a widespread survey of Thailand’s waters in pursuit of further discoveries, reported The Nation.

In a twist of fate, the albino whale reappeared approximately 250 kilometres from its initial sighting spot, suggesting a possible migratory pattern. Dr Thon speculates that this remarkable creature could be the same individual, emphasising the extreme rarity of albino whales.

The same species of whale was spotted last month in a video that was posted on January 5 where a pair of elusive Omura’s whales were spotted swimming together in the Andaman Sea, one of which bore a distinctive, all-white hue.

In related news, A fin-tastic encounter unfolded on January 31 as a Thai tourist shared a video capturing the rare moment when a whale shark made a splash near Koh Samet beach in the eastern province of Rayong.