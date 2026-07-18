Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 18, 2026, 12:45 PM
1 minute read
Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TNN Thailand

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has scrapped the results of 5,924 candidates in a local government recruitment exam after uncovering widespread score tampering, with the South found to have the highest proportion of rigged results in the country.

The decision followed a three-hour meeting of the Central Examination Committee, chaired by Wanchai Chanphon and attended by Permanent Secretary for Interior Unsit Sampuntharat and Deputy Permanent Secretary Nirat Phongsitthithaworn, who also serves as acting director-general of the Department of Local Administration (DLA).

Unsit said the DLA reviewed more than 270,000 of over 400,000 total applicants, finding 5,924 with irregular scores. The figure was revised up from an earlier count of 5,814 after the fuller review turned up 110 more cases. The committee voted to void all affected results and reissue rankings based on verified scores, cross-checked against evidence held by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). No re-examination will be held, since valid scores already exist for every candidate.

Nirat said the committee has legal authority to revoke its own resolutions, while Wanchai cited the Administrative Procedure Act as the legal basis for correcting flawed administrative orders. Affected candidates can still appeal through the Administrative Court, though the DLA has prepared a legal team in case of a wave of litigation.

The committee has also ordered criminal proceedings against anyone found to have submitted falsified scores, including contractors and data handlers. Unsit said the NACC is separately reviewing whether any committee members were involved. Asked about reports of lobbying to remove names from the revoked list, he said it was too late, as the resolution was already final, reported The Standard.

Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores | News by Thaiger
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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 18, 2026, 12:45 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.