Min Buri market inspection uncovers illegal foreign workers

Photo courtesy of Ministry of Labour

A joint operation by labour and immigration officials at Rong Kip Moo Market in Min Buri, Bangkok, resulted in eight foreign nationals being arrested over illegal work and immigration violations.

The inspection took place on September 8 at 7pm, when Labour Minister Chulapun Amornvivat sent Surachart Thienthong, secretary to the minister, and Pipatchai Paiboon, the ministry’s political spokesperson, to observe labour conditions in the area and gather information on the challenges facing enforcement officers.

Officials from the Department of Employment’s Anti-Illegal Labour Operation Centre worked alongside the Immigration Bureau to check the work status and immigration records of foreign workers at the market, aiming to prevent unlicensed employment, work in professions reserved for Thai nationals, and unauthorised entry or stay in the kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The checks turned up eight violations in total. A Cambodian woman and a Lao woman were found working without permits, in breach of the Royal Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers’ Employment B.E. 2560 (2017) and its amendments.

Four Cambodian nationals, one man and three women, were found to have entered and remained in the kingdom without authorisation. A further two Cambodian women were found to have overstayed their permitted period.

All eight were taken into custody and handed to investigating officers at Min Buri Police Station for legal proceedings.

Officials also used the visit to remind employers, business operators, and foreign workers of the relevant laws and penalties, with the information gathered set to inform future measures to improve the management of migrant labour.

Similar news