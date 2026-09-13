Min Buri market inspection uncovers illegal foreign workers

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 13, 2026, 9:30 AM
1 minute read
Min Buri market inspection uncovers illegal foreign workers | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Ministry of Labour

A joint operation by labour and immigration officials at Rong Kip Moo Market in Min Buri, Bangkok, resulted in eight foreign nationals being arrested over illegal work and immigration violations.

The inspection took place on September 8 at 7pm, when Labour Minister Chulapun Amornvivat sent Surachart Thienthong, secretary to the minister, and Pipatchai Paiboon, the ministry’s political spokesperson, to observe labour conditions in the area and gather information on the challenges facing enforcement officers.

Officials from the Department of Employment’s Anti-Illegal Labour Operation Centre worked alongside the Immigration Bureau to check the work status and immigration records of foreign workers at the market, aiming to prevent unlicensed employment, work in professions reserved for Thai nationals, and unauthorised entry or stay in the kingdom.

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The checks turned up eight violations in total. A Cambodian woman and a Lao woman were found working without permits, in breach of the Royal Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers’ Employment B.E. 2560 (2017) and its amendments.

Four Cambodian nationals, one man and three women, were found to have entered and remained in the kingdom without authorisation. A further two Cambodian women were found to have overstayed their permitted period.

All eight were taken into custody and handed to investigating officers at Min Buri Police Station for legal proceedings.

Officials also used the visit to remind employers, business operators, and foreign workers of the relevant laws and penalties, with the information gathered set to inform future measures to improve the management of migrant labour.

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Eight foreigners held in Min Buri market crackdown
Photo courtesy of Ministry of Labour
Eight foreigners held in Min Buri market crackdown
Photo courtesy of Ministry of Labour
Min Buri market inspection uncovers illegal foreign workers | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Ministry of Labour
Eight foreigners held in Min Buri market crackdown
Photo courtesy of Ministry of Labour

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 13, 2026, 9:30 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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