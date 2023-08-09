Worker from Khon Kaen found dead in Samut Prakan: Shocking discovery stirs unrest in labour camp

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A tragic event emerged in a labour camp in Samut Prakan‘s Bang Phli district yesterday afternoon where a 24 year old man from Khon Kaen was discovered dead in a bathroom.

Shinagorn, a worker originally from Khon Kaen, was found hanging from the bathroom ceiling with a nylon rope around his neck. A toppled stool was found nearby his dead body, suggesting the young man’s life had ended just a few hours earlier.

Within Shinagorn’s living quarters, a poignant scene unfolded. Amid children’s belongings including toys and milk bottles, two handwritten letters, penned in red ink, lay nearby. Predominately expressing his inner turmoil, the letters also conveyed apologies to his wife and instructions to his daughter. The heart-wrenching notes were scribbled with affectionate mentions of his parents before concluding with words of love for his wife, daughter, and parents.

On hearing the devastating news, Shinagorn’s wife and daughter travelled from their residence in Khlong Toei. They brought incense with them to bid farewell and apologise, beseeching him not to haunt their young daughter who was inconsolable and incessantly crying. The grieving child ceased her sobbing shortly after her mother lit the incense, reported Sanook.

Interviews with Shinagorn’s kin revealed that his phone was left unattended outside his room. The discovery led his nephew to look for him in the bathroom where he found Shingorn’s dead body.

Shinagorn’s wife, Pen, confirmed that they had had a tumultuous relationship over many years, which had produced their toddler daughter. The couple had recurrent arguments, often leading to domestic violence. Following each dispute, Pen would take their daughter to stay with her mother in Khlong Toei to allow Shinagorn to calm down. In the days leading up to the unfortunate event, Pen had taken her daughter away again following another fight.

At around 11pm the previous evening, Shinagorn messaged her, sending a picture of a noose-like object, asking to see their daughter one last time and expressing his love for her. Taking it as an empty threat, Pen had responded with pictures and videos of their daughter, even taunting him to go ahead with his suicidal threat. It was an act she didn’t believe he would commit. Less than an hour later, she was informed of his death.

Shinagorn’s younger sister, 21 year old Saowanee, depicted her brother as a hardworking man, assisting their mother with her construction business. He neither smoked nor partook in recreational drug use, though he occasionally consumed alcohol. With a short temper, not once did it cross her mind that he would resort to such drastic action and end up dead.

Follow us on :













After the crime scene was examined and photographs were taken for evidence, Shinagorn’s family was asked to provide additional statements at the Bang Phli Police Station. Shinagorn’s dead body was handed over to the local charity for transportation to the Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital in Samut Prakan.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.