MFP’s popularity rising as election looms, new poll reveals

The Move Forward Party (MFP) is gaining momentum as Thailand’s General Election approaches, according to a recent pre-election poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA). While the Pheu Thai Party continues to lead in terms of constituency and party-list Members of Parliament (MPs), the MFP is rapidly gaining popularity.

NIDA’s third pre-election poll was released on Wednesday, surveying 2,500 people between April 24 and April 28. The poll revealed that the popularity of Pheu Thai’s party-list MPs has decreased, with 37.92% of respondents favouring them, down from 47% one month prior. Conversely, the MFP received 35.36% of the vote for party-list MPs, up from 21.85%, Bangkok Post reported.

A similar trend was observed for constituency MPs, with Pheu Thai’s popularity falling from 47.20% to 38.32%, while the MFP’s rose from 21.20% to 33.96%. When asked about their choice for prime minister, 35.44% of the surveyed individuals supported Pita Limjaroenrat, 29.20% favoured Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and 14.84% chose General Prayut Chan-o-cha from the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party.

Compared to NIDA’s April poll, Pita Limjaroenrat’s popularity grew, surpassing Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who had been the top choice for prime minister with 35.70% of respondents’ support. Limjaroenrat believes that MFP’s increasing popularity comes from the party’s clear stance against joining an “inter-bloc” coalition government led by General Prayut or General Prawit Wongsuwon, as well as its 300 policy proposals.

“Opinion polls do not guarantee election results. The MFP will continue to organise campaign rallies across Thailand,” Limjaroenrat said, emphasising that his party remains committed to enhancing the lives of the Thai people and improving the nation’s future prospects.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, however, questioned the reliability of such polls and urged the public to assess each party’s capabilities and determine which one can effectively improve living conditions. She noted that the Pheu Thai Party stands firm on not cooperating with the UTN Party or the Palang Pracharath Party. Shinawatra said…

“As the election draws near, Pheu Thai has introduced its three prime ministerial candidates, and I am also prepared to serve in the role. The three of us represent the best choices for all people.”