MFP MP, Rukchanok Srinork, granted bail with conditions

The Criminal Court of Thailand granted a temporary release to Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Rukchanok Srinork.

Rukchanok was prosecuted for violating Section 112 of the Criminal Law or lèse majesté law, and Computer Act after she retweeted posts from her Twitter account between July 18 to August 9 of last year, 2022. The messages she retweeted were about the vaccination distribution in Thailand including a picture of King Rama 10.

In the court’s final verdict yesterday, December 12, Rukchanok was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment without parole. MFP leader Chaitawat Tulathon, who accompanied Rukchanok to the final hearing, announced that he would use his political position and 300,000 baht to apply for Rukchanok’s temporary release.

The court then announced at around 3.40pm that Rukchanok would be released temporarily with the 500,000 baht and the party leader’s political position as collateral.

However, Rukchanok must abide by the condition that she must not engage in similar or identical activities during her temporary release. Rukchanok has not been suspended from her duties as an MP and will be able to work as normal.

In addition to Rukchanok, two other MFP MPs are being prosecuted for violating the lèse majesté law. MP Chonticha Jaengraew, a former political activist, broke the law by calling for reform of the monarchy and mentioning the royal family during the protests.

MP Piyarat Chonthep was also charged under Section 112 when, as a political activist, he criticised the government led by former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and called for the reform of the monarchy.

In Thailand, lèse-majesté stands as a criminal offence, as stipulated by Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code. This law expressly prohibits the defamation, insult, or threat directed towards any member of the Thai monarchy, including the king, queen, heir-apparent, heir-presumptive, or regent.

Notably, Thailand holds the distinction of being the sole constitutional monarchy that has fortified its lèse-majesté legislation since the conclusion of World War II. The severity of the penalties prescribed under this law is marked, ranging from three to 15 years of imprisonment for each infringement.

