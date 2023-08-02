MFP MP blames corrupt cops for firework warehouse explosion in southern Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ สวท.นราธิวาส and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn - วิโรจน์ ลักขณาอดิศร

Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn accused corrupt cops for the explosion of a firework warehouse in the southern province of Narathiwas. As a result of the ongoing investigation, four police officers have been transferred.

The explosion at the firework warehouse in Muno Market in the Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwas province occurred on Saturday, July 29. The warehouse was surrounded by local housing making 12 people lose their lives in the incident while 121 were injured, and nearly 300 houses were destroyed.

After conducting a further investigation into the explosion, officers discovered an additional one tonne of fireworks in another warehouse, which was only 150 metres away from the explosion site.

Officers summoned the warehouses’ owners, a 42 year old woman named Piyanut Puengwirawat and a 42 year old man named Sompong Nakul, for questioning and charges. The couple promised to meet the investigating officer on Monday, July 31, but they did not show up.

According to PPTV HD, the couple faced charges of selling fireworks without permission in 2016. However, they managed to evade punishment due to certain documents presented to the prosecutor, which led to the prosecution being stopped. This raised concern about corruption among Thai netizens.

The MFP’s Wiroj shared his opinion on the issue with Thai media yesterday, August 1. He believes that corrupt police officers are behind the operation of the firework warehouse. He further questioned why such a warehouse would be in a residential area, in the centre of the community, when it is obviously a danger.

“Does money cover anyone’s eyes? Or does it close everyone’s mouth? The couple were prosecuted in 2016, and 20 tonnes of fireworks were found in their warehouse. The authorities cannot refuse that they had no idea about the fireworks warehouses in the area. And I believe that they knew that a lot of illegal businesses are operating in the Muno area. So many bribes are offered there. A former district chief and a high-profile police officer from the area were prosecuted in March.”

Wiroj added…

“I would like to ask the Royal Thai Police (RTP) how long they will let the police officer named F collect bribes for the high-ranking officers. All of the locals know officer F very well. You can ask them who is officer F. He collects bribes from various illegal operations, including human trafficking and illegal product trafficking gangs. The RTP cannot arrest only the warehouses’ owners. What about their team?”

In response to the mounting public and media pressure, RTP spokesperson Archayon Kraithong revealed today that the RTP is actively investigating the reasons behind the presence of dangerous fireworks warehouses in the heart of the community. Archayon said the focus of their investigation is also on identifying the corrupt authorities involved.

Archayon explained that four officers from the Muno Police Station have been transferred to police headquarters in the province as part of the investigation process. The specific identities of these officers have not been disclosed at this time.

Archayon added that the couple is now hiding in Malaysia. He urged them to surrender to the police before facing more charges.