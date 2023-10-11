MFP MP accused of sexually harassing volunteer team member

Photo via Move Forward Party.

A Facebook account called What is the MFP lying about today? (วันนี้ก้าวไกลโกหกอะไร), accused a Member of Parliament (MP) in the central province of Prachin Buri from the Move Forward Party (MFP) of sexually harassing a woman from the party’s volunteer team.

The Facebook page shared a screenshot of a conversation between a man and a woman centred on explicit sexual matters with the caption…

“You already have two kids. Why are you still so excited about sex?”

In the chat, the MP allegedly asked the woman about her views on sex toys. The woman expressed her view that such items could be beneficial for everyone but clarified her personal aversion to them. The MP also asked if the woman had ever used a sex toy and she said no.

The MP did not stop there and offered her a used vibrator that he had not used for a long time, which the woman refused to accept. In another conversation, the MP sent the woman an article entitled “The secret all women want to know: Easy ways to notice a man with high sexual desire,” saying that the article lacked credibility.

In response, the woman asserted she had no interest in such matters. Throughout the conversation, the woman remained calm and tried to end the conversation.

Sexual harassment

The issue was also shared on Twitter. A netizen reported that his friend was a volunteer working with the MP and had also been sexually harassed.

According to the victim’s friend, the victim was a member of the MFP’s volunteer team and had been helping the party since the election campaign. As the victim lived in Prachin Buri, she had to work closely with this MP and was able to talk to him.

The MP reportedly told the woman that he had already divorced his wife and wanted to meet her. However, the woman found out that he was still with his wife and children and broke off the relationship. Despite this, the MP would not end the relationship and allegedly continued to harass her about sex.

The victim reported that she complained to the party on July 30 but no progress was made. The party ignored the issue and let the accused MP work as normal.

The MPF replied to a netizen on Twitter that the party had conducted an investigation into the matter since receiving the complaint. The party explained that the investigation committee was set up in August and conducted interviews with each party throughout September. The party assured that it would announce the conclusion of the matter to the public as soon as possible.

Many netizens criticised the MFP for conducting a quick investigation on almost every issue but not on their problem. They urged the party to investigate the incident as soon as possible.

Similar case reported

Regrettably, this incident isn’t an isolated one within the MFP. Last year, a similar incident emerged when MFP Bangkok Metropolitan Council member Arnuparp Tarnthong sexually harassed four young girls at his condominium.

Follow us on :













Arnuparp invited the girls to eat and drink alcohol with him before groping them. The three managed to escape from the condo and later sought help from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.