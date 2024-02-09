Methamphetamine seizures double in Thailand amid increased smuggling

Photo courtesy of iStock

The second half of last year saw a significant spike in methamphetamine seizures in Thailand, with over 250 million pills intercepted, which is twice the quantity seized during the same period the prior year. This rise in the illegal drug trade is reportedly due to increased smuggling activities across the borders from neighbouring nations, as explained by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The issue was raised during a parliamentary session when Sophon Saram, a representative from the Bhumjaithai Party, questioned the government’s strategies to combat drug abuse in Thailand. Sophon’s concerns were centred around the easy accessibility of narcotics, particularly for students and children nationwide. This included a variety of addictive substances available at low costs, ranging from e-cigarettes to a dangerous drug combination known as 4×100, made up of kratom tea, cough syrup, Coca-Cola, and ice cubes.

PM Srettha highlighted that despite rigorous efforts to suppress drug cartels, the price of methamphetamine pills remained stable. This suggested that either the crackdown efforts were ineffective or drug production was increasing to compensate for the shortfall.

The latter half of 2023 witnessed a 40% increase in the arrest of small-scale drug dealers compared to the previous year, accounting for approximately 32,000 cases. Furthermore, the number of seized meth pills more than doubled, surpassing 250 million.

The Thai prime minister revealed that during this period, drug-related assets worth 2.5 billion baht (US$69.5 million) were frozen. The 61 year old PM acknowledged the root of the problem is the economic adversities faced by the populace and assured that the government had a definitive policy in place to tackle this issue, reported Bangkok Post.

Addressing the matter of the 4×100 drug cocktail, PM Srettha disclosed its growing popularity across the country. He informed that provincial police chiefs had been instructed to eliminate its circulation with immediate effect.

“At present, a lot of drugs are being smuggled across the border. The 3rd Army Area chief has performed his duties excellently in apprehending the smugglers.”

The Thai prime minister also expressed his intent to meet the public health minister to discuss drug rehabilitation measures.

Phantong Loykulnanta, the spokesperson for the Customs Department, noted that dealers often resorted to dispatching large shipments of narcotics overseas via courier services.

In related news, following a successful two-month surveillance operation, Thai authorities dismantled three drug trafficking networks, seizing millions of methamphetamine pills and kilograms of crystal meth destined for distribution.