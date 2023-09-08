Thai weather forecast: Heavy rain, storms, trouble brewing – stay vigilant

Image courtesy of Atilla Bingöl via Unsplash.

The Thai Meteorological Department warned today there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms, affecting 60% to 80% of areas in Thailand. The public is urged to stay vigilant due to the potential dangers from heavy and accumulated rainfall that may lead to flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

In the northern region, 80% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy to very heavy rain in some parts. Affected provinces include Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperature ranges from a low of 23 to 24 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms are expected across 80% of the northeastern region, with heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will vary from 23 to 25 and 30 to 33 degrees Celsius.

In the central region, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in some parts. Affected provinces include Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, and Saraburi. Temperature ranges from a low of 25 to 26 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The eastern region, which includes Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, will see thunderstorms in 60% of its territory, with heavy rain in some areas. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius to 31 to 35 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves of 1 to 2 metres; areas with thunderstorms may experience waves higher than 2 metres.

The southeast coast may get 40% thunderstorms, with the greatest rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The temperature will be 23 to 26 degrees Celsius to 32 to 36 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds from Surat Thani and above will be 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. With thunderstorms, the sea may produce waves higher than 2 metres. From Nakhon Si Thammarat and below. The sea will have 1 metre waves, thunderstorms may cause 2 metres.

The southern west coast will see 30% thunderstorms, mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. The temperature will be 23 to 26 degrees Celsius to 32 to 33 degrees Celsius. Southwest winds will reach 15 to 35 kilometres per hour from Ranong and higher. With thunderstorms, the sea may produce waves higher than 2 metres.

Follow us on :













In Bangkok and surrounding areas, there will be thunderstorms in 40% of the area. Temperatures will range from 27 to 28 degrees Celsius to 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly wind speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, reported by Khaosod.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.