Mercedes engine fire causes frenzy in Udon Thani

A Mercedes engine burst into flames in downtown Udon Thani, causing a stir among locals and fitness enthusiasts in the area. The incident occurred yesterday, January 27, at 8.13pm near a shop along Nong Prachak Silapakom Park within the Udon Thani city municipality. Upon notification of the fire, Police Lieutenant Colonel Tanawat Thongwilai, an investigating officer at the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station, coordinated with municipal firefighters who rushed to the scene along with rescue workers from the Udon Sawang Mettha Tham Foundation.

At the scene, firefighters encountered the blue Mercedes with the license plate number ขต 9791 Udon Thani engulfed in flames, particularly in the engine compartment. The sudden blaze shocked onlookers and passersby. It took firefighters around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire using water and chemical agents. Amidst the firefighting efforts, the vehicle’s horn alarm sounded incessantly, prompting the use of an axe to sever the electric circuit from the battery, silencing the alarm and preventing further electrical short circuits, reported KhaoSod.

Jit, the 48 year old driver of the vehicle and a mechanic by profession, revealed that the car belonged to the abbot of a local temple, who had requested him to drive the car for an air conditioning and suspension repair. While driving along Thesa Road, he noticed a strong, burning smell coming from the engine. Shortly after the car’s engine shut down and smoke billowed out, he attempted to exit the vehicle and open the hood, suspecting an electrical short near the battery. He intended to disconnect the wires but before he could do so, the fire erupted violently. Jit confirmed that the car was not fitted with a gas system, which could have exacerbated the situation.

The swift response by the firefighters averted what could have been a more serious disaster, and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but preliminary assumptions point towards an electrical fault.