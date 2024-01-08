Mentally ill novice forced to quit monkhood after masturbating in bus and police station

Photo via Daily News

Police yesterday forced a mentally ill Thai novice to leave the monkhood and continue treatment after he was caught masturbating on a bus and at a police station in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

A security guard at Udon Thani Bus Terminal 1 reported the indecent act by a 23 year old novice named Sakda to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station officers at 11am yesterday, January 7. The guard reported that passengers on the Udon Thani-Nakhon Ratchasima coach bus were frightened when the novice took off his robe and started masturbating in front of them.

Police arrested Sakda and took him to the police station for questioning. The novice talked to the police in tears saying he felt desperate because no one loved him, adding that masturbation was his only pleasure in life.

Officers searched Sakda’s backpack and found a bottle of medication to help with his mental illness, along with some food and water offered by residents.

Channel 7 reported that Sakda then took the opportunity to masturbate again while the police were busy with documents relating to his case. He sat on a chair in the police station and pleasured himself in front of police officers and reporters. The police told him to stop but the novice continued.

Novice Sakda then simulated oral sex with a toothbrush. Officers immediately told him to stop.

Sakda later revealed to officers that he had been a novice for a year. He wanted to become a monk but was unable to do so because of his mental illness following a car accident when he was 18 years old. He previously stayed at a temple in the Isaan province of Maha Sarakham and ran away because of neglect.

No legal charges or punishment have been issued against Sakda. Officers contacted Sakda’s family members to take him home. They ordered Sakda to leave his monkhood and encouraged his family to pay close attention to the treatment.

The family insisted that Sakda could live a normal life if he took his medication. They did not expect that he would quit taking his medicine and lose control.