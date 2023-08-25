Mentally ill man trapped in apartment complex due to unsecured door

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A mental health sufferer found himself trapped in an apartment complex after a resident had left the door open. The young mentally ill man, who was unable to operate the automatic lock system, was eventually forced to smash a glass door to escape. The incident was shared on TikTok by a user named @tasapong_ruk yesterday, as a warning to others about the dangers of leaving doors unsecured.

The video clip revealed an automatic-locking door to the building left open, into which the mentally ill man walked. After shutting the door behind him, he found himself unable to reopen it due to the requirement of a key card for access. His desperate attempts to force the door open were unsuccessful, leading him to ascend a staircase, only to return and try the door again.

In a final bid to escape, the mentally ill man grabbed a cardboard box, hurling it at the glass door in an attempt to break it. When this did not work, he picked up another object from under the stairs, hurling it at the door until the glass shattered. He then pushed his hand through the broken glass and made his escape reported KhaoSod.

After the video was posted, many comments poured in, suggesting the resident who had left the door open should be held accountable. In response, the TikTok user commented…

“I’ve now told residents not to leave the door open. In the past, I owned an Internet and games shop, and this young man was a customer. He is unwell and deserves sympathy. His family has paid for the damages and will continue his treatment.”

In reality, the young, mentally ill man is kind-hearted but unwell. On that day, a resident had left the door open for a friend but had rushed back to their apartment, leaving the man in the video to close it. However, he was unable to open it again. Other residents who saw the broken glass helped clean up. Thanks to @tasapong_ruk for sharing this incident.

