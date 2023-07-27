Mental ill man attacks bank manager after 1 billion baht request refused

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai man with mental health issues attacked a bank manager with a knife after the manager refused to give him 1 billion baht, inside the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) in the Isaan province of Loei.

CCTV footage of the incident was handed to the media yesterday, July 26, showing a man in a striped shirt rushing into the bank manager’s office and attacking him. The security guard immediately intervened and removed the attacker from the premises, while other customers present at the bank quickly took cover and dashed to safety.

BAAC staff members refused to provide details to the media and demanded they reveal where they got the CCTV footage.

ThaiRath eventually obtained crucial details regarding the attacker. According to their media report, the attacker was a 64 year old man named Surasak.

On the incident day, Surasak visited the bank and asked for 1 billion baht. He handed over a notebook to the bank manager, instead of a bank book, as evidence that someone had transferred money to him.

The manager checked Surasak’s personal bank account and discovered only 34 baht in there. The last transfers made into the account were an old age allowance of 600 baht and a disabled people’s allowance provided by the government.

Surasak refused to believe the money had not been transferred and screamed at the manager before a security guard removed him from the bank.

A security camera then captured Surasak secretly returning to the bank brandishing a knife. He slashed at the manager’s head.

The manager attempted to defend himself by using his hands, resulting in cuts to his hand. Subsequently, the bank manager was rushed to hospital to receive necessary medical attention.

A lottery seller who operated in front of the bank revealed the attacker had a mental health condition.

Thairath reported that Surasak was imprisoned at Loei Provincial Court and charged with attempted murder. The punishment will be half of the punishment of Section 288, which states that whoever murders others shall be punished with life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.