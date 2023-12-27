Mental health crisis: NHSO petitions Thai health minister for urgent treatment reforms

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Thailand‘s National Health Security Office (NHSO) has taken a bold step by submitting a compelling petition to Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew.

Faced with an alarming surge in patients struggling to access timely treatment and medication, the NHSO is demanding a radical policy change to save lives.

The petition implores Thai Health Minister Cholnan to address the dire shortage of mental health professionals, urging an increase in the number of psychiatrists and psychotherapists. Currently, patients are left languishing in lengthy queues, exacerbating their mental anguish. The NHSO argues that this reform is crucial to expand treatment options and reduce the agonizing wait for mental health support.

Furthermore, the NHSO is calling for an immediate update to the National List of Essential Medicines. By adding more mental health medications, the proposal aims to alleviate the financial burden on patients who presently bear the cost of crucial drugs. The ripple effect could also lead to a swifter transfer process between hospitals, sparing patients from prolonged distress.

Disturbingly, the petition highlights instances where patients, unable to afford medications, are forced to abandon treatment, leading to severe consequences such as chronic mental illness, self-harm, and community violence. Cholnan responded by revealing the government’s commitment to training more mental health professionals and establishing new psychiatric wards across all Ministry of Public Health hospitals, reported Thai PBS World.

In a promising development, NHSO is actively considering the inclusion of mental health medications in the National List of Essential Medicines. This potential change could mark a pivotal moment in enhancing accessibility and treatment options for those grappling with mental health challenges.

In related news, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched an ambitious project set to transform the well-being of the city’s residents. Unveiled at the glittering third Bangkok Health Market event at Lan Khon Muang grounds on December 24, the initiative is a colossal effort aimed at screening a staggering one million citizens for a myriad of health conditions.