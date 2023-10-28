Surin: More than 300 shops destroyed by massive fire at Chong Chom border market

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A massive fire engulfed the Chong Chom border market in Surin’s Kap Choeng district late last night, resulting in the destruction of over 300 shops. The fire thankfully claimed no lives.

In response to the emergency, over 10 fire trucks, along with numerous firemen and rescue teams from the district and surrounding areas, were dispatched to quell the massive fire at the market located in tambon Dan.

Fuelled by the wind and an abundance of flammable materials such as clothing, bedding, furniture, bags, shoes, and handicraft products, the fire spread rapidly across the market, which is home to more than 500 shops. The intensity of the blaze prompted local residents to evacuate in haste, with vendors scrambling to save their goods and personal items from their shops.

A massive fire erupted at the Chong Chom border market in Kap Choeng district, Surin at 9.40pm yesterday. Numerous fire trucks and firefighters were dispatched to the scene to combat the fire, which was finally brought under control at 2.50am today, reported Bangkok Post.

A preliminary survey revealed that approximately 320 shops were decimated by the fire. Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the flame.

In related news, Pattaya’s Four Regions Floating Market succumbed to a fierce inferno, causing extensive damage and leaving a financial toll of at least 50 million baht. The fire, said to have ignited at a wooden restroom building, with no significant injuries or fatalities reported as of yet. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow us on :













In another news, a four-storey warehouse, adjacent to a luxury car showroom in Vibhavadi area was engulfed in arapid fire. The incident, which led to minor injuries for two fire-fighters, reportedly started with sounds of explosions before the fire spread quickly. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.