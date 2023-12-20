Marriage equality bill final draft to be submitted to Parliament

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin declared yesterday, December 19, that the Cabinet is set to propose the Marriage Equality Bill final draft to Parliament tomorrow, December 21.

Expressing unwavering confidence in the bill’s potential, Srettha envisions a future where same-sex couples bask in the same marital rights as their heterosexual counterparts, pending parliamentary consideration.

The final draft of the bill, an amalgamation of three earlier submissions from the Justice Ministry, the Move Forward Party, and the public, has brought forth intriguing disparities.

Engagement Evolution:

Current law: Requires a male and female engagement.

Justice Ministry & Move Forward Party versions: Renames the parties as proposer and receiver.

Public version: Leaves the existing law untouched, allowing marriage without a formal engagement.

Age of Love:

Current law: Marriage age set at 17.

Justice Ministry & Move Forward Party versions: Maintains the status quo.

Public version: Bumps up the age to 18, heralding adulthood as the threshold for marital bliss.

Gender Identification Shake-Up:

Current law: Dictates a male and female pairing.

Justice Ministry & Move Forward Party versions: Introduces flexibility, acknowledging two parties or two persons.

Public version: Echoes the sentiment, recognising unions between two persons.

Post-Nuptial Titles:

Current law: Offers husband and wife or spouse options.

Justice Ministry & Move Forward Party versions: Simplifies to spouse.

Public version: Aligns with the move towards gender-neutral language, adopting spouse.

Transitory Provisions and Timeframes:

Current law: No transitory provision.

Justice Ministry & Move Forward Party versions: Align with the status quo.

Public version: Champions a transitory period granting rights and duties during legal amendments, setting a brisk 60-day timeline for the law to take effect.

Parental Labels and Bill Custodians:

Current law: Recognises father and mother.

Justice Ministry & Move Forward Party versions: Maintain the parental status quo.

Public version: Sticks with the traditional labels of parents.

Thailand‘s Cabinet greenlighted a historic draft legislation on marriage equality, sparking hopes for a significant stride towards inclusivity. Read the original story HERE.