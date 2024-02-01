Marine animal fossils from Permian period discovered near ancient Si Thep town

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Unearthed in the vicinity of Si Thep ancient town, Phetchabun, a trove of marine animal fossils dating back over 250 million years have been uncovered, shedding light on the region’s ancient history.

Apsorn Sardsud, leading the Geology Division Department of Mineral Resources Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, shared that the archaeological team discovered fossil remains in tambon Ban Phot, Nong Phai district. This find further suggests that the ancient town of Si Thep’s location was once part of an ancient sea.

The discovered fossils hail from the Permian period, stretching from 298.9 million to 252.2 million years ago. These fossils display a diverse range of marine life, indicating that the 30,000-square-kilometer area was once submerged under the sea.

According to Apsorn, the marine animal fossils discovered are in abundance, and many remain in good condition. With this significant discovery, the department plans to establish the site as a tourist hub, branding it as Phetchabun Geopark, reported Bangkok Post.

The department intends to link this geopark with the popular Si Thep ancient site, aiming to draw more visitors to the province.

Si Thep ancient town earned its distinction as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2023. The site boasts inner and outer towns encircled by moats, the imposing Khao Klang Nok ancient monument, and the Khao Thamorrat Cave ancient monument. The ancient town provides a glimpse into the religious diversity of the Dvaravati Empire, which spanned the 6th to 10th centuries.

To celebrate the fossil discovery, Phetchabun is planning The Miracle of the Ancient Sea fun run on February 10. The 11.5-kilometer route will connect the ancient fossil site with the Si Thep ancient town, promoting the significance of natural resources and stimulating the local economy.

In related news, a Thai doctoral student made a significant discovery of dinosaur fossils at the Phu Noi Excavation Site, known throughout the kingdom as the Jurassic Park of Thailand, in the Isaan province of Kalasin.