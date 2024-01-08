Man with methamphetamine detained by Thai charity team

In a recent operation by the special operations team from the Thung Yai Charity Faith Samakkhi Foundation, a man was apprehended in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province after his substance abuse led to destructive and delusional behaviour. The individual, who had been consuming methamphetamine daily, was reported to have caused substantial damage to his home and was suffering from severe hallucinations.

The head of the charitable foundation, Sompong Suksom, led the intervention following a desperate plea from the man’s father. The concerned parent reported that his son’s addiction to methamphetamine had escalated to the point of inducing psychosis. The son’s delusions included boasts of possessing a substantial amount of cocaine, an arsenal of firearms and two private jets stationed overseas.

Upon arrival at the residence, located at 113/3 Ban Nong Wa, Village No. 5, Kuhera Subdistrict, Thung Yai District, the team encountered the man in a state of agitated confusion. He was engaged in erratic conversations and laughter, all the while asserting his ownership of 400 grammes of cocaine and 11 AK-style firearms near his dwelling, as well as the jets.

The father disclosed to the authorities that his son’s drug intake involved several pills of methamphetamine each day, a habit that had been sustained over many years. This prolonged abuse had led to the son’s current state of hallucinatory madness and his propensity for property destruction.

Follow us on :













Recognising the gravity of his son’s deteriorating mental health, the father reached out to the special operations team for assistance. The team successfully secured the man, who is now detained and will receive the necessary treatment for his condition.

The incident underscores the devastating impact of drug addiction on individuals and their families. It also highlights the critical role of community organisations and law enforcement in addressing the consequences of substance abuse and providing support for those in need of intervention and rehabilitation, reported Daily News.