Man warns not to touch glass globe under direct sunlight at temple in Phetchabun (video)

Photo courtesy of Daily News

A TikTok user posted a video warning others not to touch a glass globe at Wat Pha Son Kaew, Phetchabun province.

The user, @supalack_laijaroen,posted:

“Unexpected event at Wat Pha Sorn Kaew. Don’t accidentally touch the crystal ball like me, haha. (No drama, anyone who wants to try it out is welcome).”

The young man in the video showed his burnt sleeve, saying the crystal ball was sitting in the sun at Wat Pha Son Kaew which happened to be the focal point of the sun’s reflection. So much heat was gathered that the glass globe immediately burned the sleeve.

The man demonstrated the phenomenon a second time. It could be seen that after he put his arm near the ball for less than three seconds, smoke appeared, and the sleeve of the shirt was torn, reported Daily News.

After the post was published there were an overwhelming number of netizens who came to express their opinions. Many people thanked the man for sharing and found it to be very helpful. A large number also questioned why many famous temples in Thailand like to place glass globes in outdoor areas. The clip suggests dangerous consequences. Some hope that the relevant agencies will take action on the matter in terms of safety measures.

In related news, Buddhist devotees convened at the Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon in Ayutthaya province on December 31 for the annual New Year’s Eve chanting ceremony. The evening event included meditation and listening to Dhamma preaching, culminating in the chanting of Buddhist mantras to usher in the new year.

The attendees, dressed in white, came as families and young individuals. The temple arranged the chanting ceremony around the historic Chai Mongkhon Pagoda, constructed after King Naresuan’s victorious battle and named for the auspicious victory it represents. This arrangement was to invite prosperity for the forthcoming new year.