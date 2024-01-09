Man tragically ends life in stranger’s home in Bang Phli district

Photo courtesy of iStock

A shocking and tragic incident occurred in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province, as a 26 year old man from Buri Ram province took his life at a stranger’s home. The incident was reported yesterday (January 8), by Deputy Police Lieutenant Colonel Anan Thongleua of the Bang Phli Police Station.

On arrival at the scene, authorities found the young man, whose last name remains withheld, lying in a pool of blood near the entrance of the home. The man had sustained deep knife wounds on his neck and abdomen. Despite initial first aid efforts, he was pronounced dead after being rushed to Jurat 3 Hospital.

At the scene, police found two sharp kitchen knives, another blunt knife, and a hammer, all of which were close to the deceased. The home’s owner, an 84 year old woman only identified as Si, told officers that she and her daughter were watching television when the man entered their home. The man proceeded to the nearby kitchen, picked up two knives, and stabbed himself twice in the abdomen. He then picked up a hammer and hit himself on the head several times before taking a blunt knife and slashing his throat, reported Khao Sod.

Si called for her grandchildren before rushing to inform the authorities. She stated that she had never seen or known the man before and had no idea where he had come from. This shocking incident has left the elderly woman and her family in a state of shock and fear.

The police are conducting further investigations into the incident and the man’s background to understand the reasons behind his actions. They have assured the public that they are doing everything they can to ensure their safety and security. Meanwhile, the tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support in society.

