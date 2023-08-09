Thai man’s tragic end at shooting range in Rayong

Police investigating the scene. Photo via Khaosod.

A Thai man took his own life in a shocking scene at a shooting range in Rayong province, Thailand. The suicidal man rented a 9mm gun, immediately aimed the pistol at his head and pulled the trigger after receiving safety instructions from one of the range instructors. He later died in hospital after the event. Police are promptly investigating the causes leading to such stress in the victim.

Udorn Srisong, Deputy Inspector (Investigative) of Ban Chang Police Station, Rayong Province, yesterday at 3.30pm was notified of a serious self-inflicted gunshot wound within a shooting range in Pla subdistrict, Ban Chang district, Rayong province. The police rushed to investigate along with the investigative team and rescue workers.

The victim, a 40 year old resident of Na Klua subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, was found with a gunshot wound to his right temple. A 9mm gun was found on the ground. Despite the quick response and immediate transportation to Ban Chang Hospital, the man died due to the bullet hitting a vital point.

The shooting range instructor disclosed that the deceased drove to the shooting range in a pickup truck and rented a 9mm gun along with 20 rounds and a target for a total of 1,570 baht. They meticulously briefed him on the shooting range’s regulations and details. Shortly after loading the magazine, shockingly, he used the firearm to shoot himself. The deceased had visited the range once before, reports Khaosod.

The police initially questioned the range’s staff, reviewed CCTV footage, and summoned the man’s family to investigate further and uncover the true causes of the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.