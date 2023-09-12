Man survives shocking train collision at notorious Thailand train station

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

A 55 year old man miraculously survived a collision with a train at the deserted Khlong Khwang Klan train station in Chachoengsao province yesterday. His body was thrown into a narrow tunnel underneath the station’s platform after being hit by train number 849, an Ultraman model electric diesel locomotive pulling more than 30 container cars.

The station, located in Moo 7, Bang Toey Subdistrict, was the scene of a frantic rescue operation that lasted for 40 minutes. The rescue team from Phutthasothon Hospital and residents faced great difficulty due to the narrowness of the tunnel entrance, approximately 30 centimetres wide, and the fact that the injured man could not move.

His injuries were severe, including a broken leg and a gash on his forehead. The train had to be slowly moved backwards to free him from the tunnel. After he was successfully extricated, he was rushed to Buddha Sotorn Hospital with his wife, who had arrived at the scene.

The injured man in the unfortunate train collision was identified as 55 year old Somboon, originally from a different area but married to a local from Moo 9, Bang Toey. He works as a local labourer, but it is not clear why he was at the train station alone as he usually came with his wife due to his mental health condition, reported Sanook.

The train, after the collision, continued its journey to the Laem Chabang port. The Khlong Khwang Klan station, still etched in the villagers’ memory, was the site of a major accident three years ago on October 11, when a bus was hit by a train, resulting in 19 deaths and 40 injuries. Despite the tragedy, there are still no railway crossing barriers installed at the station.

