Man suffers heatstroke after drinking fizzy water in extreme heat

Heatstroke cases have surged amid a heatwave when the temperature index soared to 53 degrees Celsius, leading to the tragic death of a 50 year old man in Samut Sakhon province. The man succumbed to heatstroke while lying on the ground outside his house. He was found wearing a short-sleeved green shirt and long trousers, with his mouth foamed, and his eyes remaining open. It is estimated that the individual had been dead for no less than eight hours. A one-litre bottle of soda, with only a small amount left, was found nearby.

The father of the deceased recounted the story, explaining that the weather was extremely hot earlier today, and his son had gone out to buy soda to quench his thirst. After consuming one glass, he went back inside the house to watch television. Later in the afternoon, the father came out and noticed his son lying on the ground under the sun. He called out to invite him inside, considering the scorching heat, but his son remained unresponsive. Upon checking, he discovered that his son had foam in his mouth and was no longer alive. Shocked, he did not know what to do next, so he discussed the matter with his neighbours. Eventually, he, along with his neighbours, reported the issue to the authorities for further investigation.

Following an initial inquiry, the officials theorized that the excessive heat of 53 degrees Celsius that day caused the man to become dehydrated, prompting him to buy the soda to relieve his thirst. Consequently, he experienced heatstroke and collapsed, unconscious under the sun. Due to the lack of witnesses, he eventually succumbed to the heatstroke. The authorities have conducted an ATK test, which showed negative results. His body was sent to Ratchaburi Hospital’s forensic department for further investigation to establish the actual cause of death.