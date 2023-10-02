Man slits his throat after seeing his ex-girlfriend with male friend

Photo via Facebook/ เพื่อนกัน ณ บ่อวิน

A jealous Thai man crashed his SUV into the car of his ex-girlfriend’s male friend before slitting his own throat in his car in an attempt to take his own life. The man was saved but he is still in critical condition.

Sattahip Police Station officers and a rescue team rushed to the SUV parked on Soi Rung Roj 4 in Sattahip district of Chon Buri at 2.50pm yesterday, October 1. On arrival, officers found a bronze Isuzu pick-up with signs of a collision on the bumper.

A 57 year old man named Sombat Samruampairat was sitting in the driver’s seat with a knife in his hand. He was covered in blood and had a cut on his neck. He also had a wound on his chest, indicating that he tried to stab his chest but failed.

The wound in his throat was so severe that Sombat stopped breathing. Fortunately, rescuers were able to give him CPR and saved his life. The rescuers immediately took Sombat to Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital, but his condition has not been updated.

Police spotted an Isuzu pickup with damage to its rear. The driver of the pickup, a 33 year old man named Adisorn, and his 29 year old woman passenger, Phakawan, were in the car. No injuries were reported but they were frightened.

Adisorn explained that his friend Phakawan was Sombat’s ex-girlfriend. Phakawan broke up with him two months ago and went to Sombat’s house to retrieve her motorcycle. Adisorn said Sombat refused to return the motorcycle and insisted on talking to Phakawan alone.

Physical confrontation

Adisorn demanded that Sombat return Phakawan’s motorcycle and the argument turned physical. Sombat also tried to attack Phakawan but Adisorn managed to stop him. Consumed by jealousy, Sombat got into his SUV and crashed into Adisorn’s car.

Adisorn said he drove away from the scene and Sombat followed and crashed into his car from behind. Without warning, Sombat stopped his car and slit his throat.

Sattahip Police Station officer Paiboon Laohanawat said officers would question both parties and witnesses before pressing charges against either party. Police will also have to wait to speak to Sombat, who is still in the emergency room.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

