Man saved from alleged manipulation, abuse by fortune teller influencer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 18, 2026, 1:35 PM
66 2 minutes read
Man saved from alleged manipulation, abuse by fortune teller influencer | Thaiger
Photo via Nicha's social media accounts

A Thai man performed a hand signal for help on a TikTok video, alleging that a female fortune teller tricked him into sex, manipulated him, and physically assaulted him for several months.

The man, identified only as Don, shared his experience on Facebook to warn others about the risks of placing excessive trust in supernatural claims. He described the incident as the most difficult experience of his life at the age of 40.

According to Don, he first met Nicha, a fortune teller, through TikTok. During their conversations, she allegedly told him they had been soulmates in previous lives and claimed they had shared six lifetimes together.

She also allegedly said that entering a relationship with him would lead to her future fame and success.

Don said he struggled to understand how he became involved with the woman, but claimed she gradually gained influence over his life.

Nicha required him to remain with her throughout the day and night while caring for her, claiming to suffer from several illnesses.

Thai fortune teller accused of abuse and manipulation
Photo via Nicha’s social media accounts

Don further alleged that the fortune teller requested money from him and instructed him to borrow funds from others when he could no longer meet her demands.

Related Articles

She also monitored his mobile phone and electronic devices and kept track of his communications with family members and friends, preventing him from seeking help.

The man also claimed that Nicha pressured him into having sex every day, allegedly telling him that it was necessary to maintain her health. When he refused, she would become angry and physically assault him.

Don said he attempted to leave the accommodation several times but was unsuccessful. According to his account, each attempt resulted in further arguments and physical abuse. He added that he tried to signal for help during fortune-telling livestreams, but no one recognised the signs.

Thai man claims fortune teller forces him into sex
Photo via Nicha’s social media accounts

According to Don, another attempt to leave on June 2 resulted in Nicha allegedly slashing his arm. He claimed she prevented him from obtaining medical treatment, forcing him to clean the wound himself.

On June 6, Nicha reportedly uploaded a TikTok video showing herself treating his injury. Don said he used the opportunity to make a hand signal requesting help, which was eventually noticed by a friend.

The friend contacted officers at Min Buri Police Station and coordinated with the management team of the accommodation. Don was rescued on June 8.

According to the Facebook post, Nicha was taken to a police station for questioning, while Don was admitted for treatment because of the condition of his arm injury.

Thai man saved from fortune teller
Photo by Don

Don stated that he had decided not to pursue legal action against Nicha because he did not wish to have any further contact with her. He chose to share his experience publicly to warn others about what he described as deceptive and dangerous behaviour.

Following his social media post, several online users commented about the fortune teller’s past conduct. Some alleged that she had changed her name multiple times and had previously obtained money from people who believed in her claimed supernatural abilities.

At this time, the information shared by Don had not yet been verified by the police or any government officials.

Latest Thailand News
Koh Samui tourism leaders back &#8216;mafia crackdown&#8217; | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui tourism leaders back ‘mafia crackdown’

4 minutes ago
Man saved from alleged manipulation, abuse by fortune teller influencer | Thaiger Thailand News

Man saved from alleged manipulation, abuse by fortune teller influencer

9 minutes ago
19 year old girl takes her own life after blackmail by ex-boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

19 year old girl takes her own life after blackmail by ex-boyfriend

2 hours ago
Elderly man, 75, fined for riding e-scooter through busy intersection | Thaiger Bangkok News

Elderly man, 75, fined for riding e-scooter through busy intersection

3 hours ago
Fitness trainers restrain police who fatally shoots wife in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Fitness trainers restrain police who fatally shoots wife in Buriram

4 hours ago
Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident | Thaiger Phuket News

Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident

4 hours ago
Thai-Hong Kong woman loses over 30 million baht to fortune teller and police | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Hong Kong woman loses over 30 million baht to fortune teller and police

20 hours ago
Pattaya gym blamed for &#8216;sleepless nights&#8217; by local | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gym blamed for ‘sleepless nights’ by local

21 hours ago
Sakon Nakhon hospital director under fire for drinking beer during blood draw | Thaiger Thailand News

Sakon Nakhon hospital director under fire for drinking beer during blood draw

22 hours ago
Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall | Thaiger Thailand News

Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall

23 hours ago
Ex-police auditor says DJ rejects apology and chases attention | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-police auditor says DJ rejects apology and chases attention

1 day ago
Why eSIM beats a physical SIM for life in Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

Why eSIM beats a physical SIM for life in Thailand

1 day ago
Investigation continues into fire at house and EV in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Investigation continues into fire at house and EV in Khon Kaen

1 day ago
ANA tightens personal item rules from July 1 as Japan airlines standardise cabin baggage | Thaiger Travel

ANA tightens personal item rules from July 1 as Japan airlines standardise cabin baggage

1 day ago
&#8216;Lemon Law&#8217; gains traction as Cabinet backs defective goods bill | Thaiger Thai Law News

‘Lemon Law’ gains traction as Cabinet backs defective goods bill

1 day ago
PM orders faster deportation of foreign criminals | Thaiger Thailand News

PM orders faster deportation of foreign criminals

1 day ago
Lat Phrao Road collapse repaired after overnight operation | Thaiger Thailand News

Lat Phrao Road collapse repaired after overnight operation

1 day ago
Police auditor slaps DJ for delaying requested birthday song | Thaiger Thailand News

Police auditor slaps DJ for delaying requested birthday song

2 days ago
Thailand visa requirements 2026: complete entry guide | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand visa requirements 2026: complete entry guide

2 days ago
&#8216;TH-AI Passport&#8217; project accused of favouring large companies | Thaiger Politics News

‘TH-AI Passport’ project accused of favouring large companies

2 days ago
3 Thai men held after cannabis vendor&#8217;s body found buried in planter box | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai men held after cannabis vendor’s body found buried in planter box

2 days ago
Electrocution at Samut Sakhon market claims life of 5 year old girl | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Electrocution at Samut Sakhon market claims life of 5 year old girl

2 days ago
Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay

2 days ago
The Bangtao Effect: international lifestyle brand surge reshapes Phuket’s most valuable coastal district | Thaiger Property

The Bangtao Effect: international lifestyle brand surge reshapes Phuket’s most valuable coastal district

2 days ago
Phuket boxing coach says &#8216;Thais love peace, but never cowards&#8217; after clash with foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boxing coach says ‘Thais love peace, but never cowards’ after clash with foreigner

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 18, 2026, 1:35 PM
66 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.