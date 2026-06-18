Man saved from alleged manipulation, abuse by fortune teller influencer

A Thai man performed a hand signal for help on a TikTok video, alleging that a female fortune teller tricked him into sex, manipulated him, and physically assaulted him for several months.

The man, identified only as Don, shared his experience on Facebook to warn others about the risks of placing excessive trust in supernatural claims. He described the incident as the most difficult experience of his life at the age of 40.

According to Don, he first met Nicha, a fortune teller, through TikTok. During their conversations, she allegedly told him they had been soulmates in previous lives and claimed they had shared six lifetimes together.

She also allegedly said that entering a relationship with him would lead to her future fame and success.

Don said he struggled to understand how he became involved with the woman, but claimed she gradually gained influence over his life.

Nicha required him to remain with her throughout the day and night while caring for her, claiming to suffer from several illnesses.

Don further alleged that the fortune teller requested money from him and instructed him to borrow funds from others when he could no longer meet her demands.

She also monitored his mobile phone and electronic devices and kept track of his communications with family members and friends, preventing him from seeking help.

The man also claimed that Nicha pressured him into having sex every day, allegedly telling him that it was necessary to maintain her health. When he refused, she would become angry and physically assault him.

Don said he attempted to leave the accommodation several times but was unsuccessful. According to his account, each attempt resulted in further arguments and physical abuse. He added that he tried to signal for help during fortune-telling livestreams, but no one recognised the signs.

According to Don, another attempt to leave on June 2 resulted in Nicha allegedly slashing his arm. He claimed she prevented him from obtaining medical treatment, forcing him to clean the wound himself.

On June 6, Nicha reportedly uploaded a TikTok video showing herself treating his injury. Don said he used the opportunity to make a hand signal requesting help, which was eventually noticed by a friend.

The friend contacted officers at Min Buri Police Station and coordinated with the management team of the accommodation. Don was rescued on June 8.

According to the Facebook post, Nicha was taken to a police station for questioning, while Don was admitted for treatment because of the condition of his arm injury.

Don stated that he had decided not to pursue legal action against Nicha because he did not wish to have any further contact with her. He chose to share his experience publicly to warn others about what he described as deceptive and dangerous behaviour.

Following his social media post, several online users commented about the fortune teller’s past conduct. Some alleged that she had changed her name multiple times and had previously obtained money from people who believed in her claimed supernatural abilities.

At this time, the information shared by Don had not yet been verified by the police or any government officials.