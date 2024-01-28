Man found dead in Pathum Thani pond after fishing alone

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 46 year old man was found dead yesterday evening in a pond in Klong Luang district, Pathum Thani province, after being missing for half a day. The discovery at 9pm in Soi Erawan 17 shocked his friends who had been searching for him. Police Deputy Inspector Siroj Naebnian and the investigative team from Klong Luang Police Station, along with medical personnel from Thammasat University Hospital Chalermprakiat and the Por Tek Tung Foundation’s rescue workers, responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the authorities found the lifeless body of Somboon Piluek, floating in the middle of the pond near a construction workers’ residence. Rescue workers from the Por Tek Tung Foundation quickly retrieved the body from the water. Dressed only in shorts, with no shirt, the man was identified as a resident of Nakhon Sawan. The medical examiner suggested that Somboon had been deceased for approximately 8-12 hours, reported KhaoSod.

Sawat Nakphathasang, the 50 year old deceased man’s sister-in-law, recounted that Somboon lived alone in the workers’ housing and was known to frequently fish at the pond. He also had a habit of drinking alcohol. On his day off, when friends could not locate him, they began a search around the pond. They found Somboon’s shoulder bag on the ground near the water and then saw his submerged body.

Deputy Inspector Siroj recorded the scene for evidence and arranged for the body to be transferred to Thammasat University Hospital Chalermprakiat for forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death. The case is pending further investigation.

