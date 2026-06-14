Tattooed man found handcuffed and shot four times in Saraburi forest

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man with distinctive dragon tattoos was found shot dead and handcuffed in a forest in Kaeng Khoi district, Saraburi province, on June 13.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phattharaphon Pinthong of Kaeng Khoi district police station received a report from the village head of Thap Kwang subdistrict. The body was found in a watercourse near the Thap Kwang-Hulin Cemetery road, between Thap Kwang and Cham Phak Phaeo subdistricts. Phattharaphon, along with Police Colonel Keseda Watcharanon, deputy commander of Saraburi provincial police, forensic experts, and a doctor from Kaeng Khoi Hospital, attended the scene, together with volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The man was found lying face-up in a water channel running down from a mountain. He was wearing cream shorts and a yellow round-neck shirt, with his hands cuffed behind his back and two gunshot wounds to the chest. Four 11mm bullet casings were found nearby and collected as evidence. Rescue personnel had to clear a path through dense undergrowth to retrieve the body. It was then sent for a detailed forensic examination.

The man was identified through tattoos on his jaw reading “Rueanphen-Saraleu, Batch 1.” Keseda noted that the body showed no signs of decomposition, indicating the man had been dead for no more than three days.

43 year old Somsak Laongdin, a volunteer with the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, was among those who found the body. He said he and his wife had ridden out on a motorcycle to gather bamboo shoots at the base of the mountain. While digging near a large tree, they found the body partially submerged in water, and immediately returned home to contact fellow volunteers and the village head.

Keseda has instructed investigators to coordinate with neighbouring areas to check for missing person reports and to review CCTV footage from village roads near the discovery site for any suspicious vehicles. He noted that the handcuffs used were the type available for public purchase, and that the initial assessment is that the victim was brought from elsewhere to this secluded location.

Anyone who suspects the deceased may be a relative is urged to contact Police Lieutenant Colonel Phattharaphon Pinthong, the case investigator at Kaeng Khoi district police station, reported KhaoSod.