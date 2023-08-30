Peeping Tom busted filming in men’s restroom at Thai petrol station in Nonthaburi

Image via Khaosod

A perverted Peeping Tom was apprehended for secretly filming in a men’s restroom at a petrol station in Nonthaburi province today. The suspect voyeur claimed he was inspired to commit the act while browsing Twitter. The arrest was made by Deputy Inspector Uttith Arsanok of Chaiyapruek Police Station, who revealed that the complaint was lodged at 11.30pm the previous day.

The 26 year old victim, Anan, led the officers to the scene, a men’s restroom at the back of the petrol station. Also present was the alleged perpetrator, 26 year old Pitchayaphak, who was caught filming the victim. Officers found many images of men and secretly recorded videos from various petrol stations on Pitchayaphak’s iPhone. After being apprehended, Pitchayaphak was instructed by the victim to delete the secretly recorded clips.

During the questioning, the Peeping Tom confessed that he was self-employed in the import transportation industry. He went to the restroom at the petrol station, and whilst there, the victim entered the adjacent room. Pitchayaphak, who was browsing Twitter and feeling aroused, the pervert decided to secretly film the victim for his personal use.

After being caught, he immediately deleted the video and admitted his guilt. He insisted that this was his first offence and that he had never filmed anyone else before. The Peeping Tom also assured that he did not share the videos on social media and only kept them only for personal viewing.

The victim, Anan, recounted that he noticed a shadow on the floor from above while he was in the restroom. When he looked up, he saw the perverted Peeping Tom filming him from above the restroom division. He then confronted the suspect, who took some time before opening the door, leading Anan to nearly break down the door. The suspect eventually emerged, claiming it was his first time committing such an act, but did not reveal what he intended to do with the footage.

Initially, the police detained Pitchayaphak and handed him over to the investigation officer at Chaiyapruek Police Station for further questioning and phone evidence examination.

Pitchayaphak confessed to the crime and was charged with causing a public nuisance. The Peeping Tom was fined 5,000 baht and instructed to delete all secretly recorded images and videos before being released.