Man bitten by camel while feeding animals at temple

Photo via Amarin TV

A camel at a zoo inside Bang Kung Temple in Samut Songkram province in central Thailand bit a Thai man’s ear while he was turning his back to it to feed a buffalo in a nearby cage.

The victim, 32 year old Worachat Borriboon, recounted his experience at the temple on May 25 to the media. Worachat explained that he suddenly felt an intense pain in his right ear while he was carrying his child and feeding a buffalo. He touched his ear and found that it was covered with blood.

Worachat rushed to clean the wound and discovered that a part of his ear had been torn away. He said he realised immediately that the camel bit him because he was aware of past incidents of camels biting people. Despite being cautious, he still could not avoid the bite.

Worachat explained that he often visited the temple with his children as it is close to their home but did not expect to experience this shocking incident. He warned others who loved to visit the temple to beware of the incident and also urged the temple to enhance security measures by implementing a higher fence and displaying warning signs.

According to the report on KhaoSod, there are ten species of animals at Bang Kung Temple, including goats, sheep, horses, crocodiles, spotted deer, wild boars, civets, peacocks, buffalos, and camels.

The temple manager, Somsak Saeko, explained that all the animals in the zoo were licensed. The suspect camel, named Dao, had been raised there since it was under one year old, and it is now 14 years old. Somsak insisted that Dao had never shown any aggressive behaviour towards anyone before.

Temple authorities in Thailand are increasing safety measures following a series of camel bites involving selfie-taking tourists. The incidents usually occurred when visitors, eager to capture photos with the animal, attempted to snatch food away from it, confusing the camel and potentially provoking an attack.

To prevent future accidents, the temple will install bigger warning signs and raise fences to keep the camels out of reach. Tourists are also urged to exercise caution when feeding animals with long necks, such as camels.