Man allegedly steals winning lottery tickets valued 40,000 baht friend in northern Thailand

Police have issued a warrant for the summoning of a Thai man accused of stealing two winning lottery tickets valued at 40,000 baht from a victim.

The victim, a 64 year old man named Klai, lodged a complaint against his friend, a 50 year old Thai man named Kwan, at Taluk Doo Police Station in the Udon Thani province of Isaan. Klai alleged that Kwan stole two winning lottery tickets from him.

Klai explained that he bought four lottery tickets and asked Kwan to help him check the results on October 16. While checking the last two tickets, Kwan looked suspicious and informed Klai that he had not won the prizes.

Klai tried to get the tickets back, but Kwan refused, saying he would burn them all because they were all worthless. Klai left the tickets with Kwan and later found out that he was lying.

Klai won the fifth lottery prize of 40,000 baht. He rushed to Kwan’s house to get his tickets back but found that Kwan had disappeared.

Kwan has an amulet shop in a temple in the community. The monk told reporters that Kwan had been running the shop for five years but it had been closed since the incident.

Under pressure from the community and the media, Kwan posted a reply to the accusations on Facebook.

“I am not running away. What you are accusing me of is not entirely true. I will meet the police officers, but let me find the money first. I am not rich but I have never begged anyone for money. I will never let my life end like this. I have a career as an amulet seller and never think of cheating anyone.”

In the messages, Kwan did not admit to stealing the tickets but said he was looking for money to return to Klai. According to the Channel 7 report yesterday, October 18, Kwan had not yet turned himself into the police.

As of now, the officer has issued a summons for Kwan and would have to issue an arrest warrant if Kwan remains in hiding.

