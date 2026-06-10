Man beaten by Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang for staring

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 10:37 AM
178 1 minute read
Man beaten by Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang for staring | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

An alleged attack by a group of motorcycle taxi riders in Pattaya left a young man with facial injuries after a stare led to a confrontation inside a car park early today, June 10.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received a report of a fight and an injured person at 1.30am inside the car park of Xzyte Square Pattaya, a dining and nightlife complex.

Rescue workers coordinated with officers from Pattaya City Police Station before going to the scene.

At the scene, rescue workers found 20 year old Apithan lying on the road with facial swelling and a cut near his left eyelid. He was reportedly unable to speak clearly.

Rescue workers gave him first aid before taking him to the hospital for urgent treatment.

A Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang allegedly beat a young man unconscious after a stare led to a confrontation at a dining complex.
Photo via Siam Chon News

A female friend of the injured man, who witnessed the incident, told police that the group had been drinking at a venue inside the complex before the attack. After they became intoxicated, they paid the bill and left the venue.

While walking past a motorbike taxi queue, the injured man and a group of motorbike taxi riders allegedly stared at each other in a confrontational manner.

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The friend claimed the riders then called others to the scene, with about seven to eight motorcycles arriving shortly afterwards. The group allegedly attacked Apithan, punching and kicking him until he lost consciousness.

The alleged attack happened in front of many tourists in the area. The group then reportedly fled on their motorcycles, reported Siam Chon News.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and are reviewing CCTV from inside the complex to identify the group and pursue legal action.

A Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang allegedly beat a young man unconscious after a stare led to a confrontation at a dining complex.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Under Thai law, causing bodily or mental harm to another person may constitute assault under Section 295 of the Criminal Code. The offence carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Police had not announced any charges at the time of reporting.

Similarly, Pattaya police planned to close a motorcycle taxi shelter outside Central Pattaya shopping mall after a gang of riders allegedly attacked a Russian man, fuelling residents’ concerns over taxi drivers behaving like a mafia gang.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 10:37 AM
178 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.