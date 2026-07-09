Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87

Pipat Paniangvait, chairman and executive chairman of Thai President Foods Public Company Limited, the producer of Mama instant noodles, has died peacefully at the age of 87.

His son shared the funeral schedule on his Facebook page today, July 9, and posted a message to his father.

“There’s nothing to worry about, Dad. We siblings will stay united and look after one another. Rest peacefully. You don’t have to work hard anymore.”

The Paniangvait family announced that Buddhist funeral prayers and the cremation ceremony would be held at the Klang Nam Pavilion at Wat Thepsirin in Bangkok.

Social media users posted messages expressing their condolences following the death of the businessman, who played a major role in developing Mama into one of Thailand’s best-known instant noodle brands.

Pipat was born in Bangkok on July 4, 1939. He was a senior executive within the Saha Group and was widely known for his role in developing the Mama instant noodle business.

He began his career in 1966 as head of sales promotion at Lion Toothpaste Thailand Limited.

Throughout his business career, Pipat served as chairman of President Rice Products Public Company Limited and deputy managing director of Fareast Advertising Company Limited in 1978.

He also held the positions of vice chairman of Northern Technology Company Limited, vice chairman of Sanko Machinery Thailand Company Limited and vice chairman of President Interfood Company Limited.

Pipat later served as chairman of Thai O.P.P. Public Company Limited and president and managing director of Thai President Foods Public Company Limited.

His most recent position was chief executive officer of Thai President Foods Public Company Limited, the producer of Mama instant noodles.

In similar news, Toshifumi Suzuki, the founder of 7-Eleven Japan and one of the most influential figures in Japanese retail, has died aged 93 after suffering heart failure, leaving behind a global convenience store empire with more than 85,000 outlets worldwide.