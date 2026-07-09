Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 4:07 PM
441 1 minute read
Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87
Edited photo made with photo from Thai President Foods

Pipat Paniangvait, chairman and executive chairman of Thai President Foods Public Company Limited, the producer of Mama instant noodles, has died peacefully at the age of 87.

His son shared the funeral schedule on his Facebook page today, July 9, and posted a message to his father.

“There’s nothing to worry about, Dad. We siblings will stay united and look after one another. Rest peacefully. You don’t have to work hard anymore.”

The Paniangvait family announced that Buddhist funeral prayers and the cremation ceremony would be held at the Klang Nam Pavilion at Wat Thepsirin in Bangkok.

Social media users posted messages expressing their condolences following the death of the businessman, who played a major role in developing Mama into one of Thailand’s best-known instant noodle brands.

Pipat Paniangvait, a leading figure behind Mama instant noodles, has died peacefully aged 87 after a decades-long career in Thai business.
Photo via Thairath

Pipat was born in Bangkok on July 4, 1939. He was a senior executive within the Saha Group and was widely known for his role in developing the Mama instant noodle business.

He began his career in 1966 as head of sales promotion at Lion Toothpaste Thailand Limited.

Related Articles

Throughout his business career, Pipat served as chairman of President Rice Products Public Company Limited and deputy managing director of Fareast Advertising Company Limited in 1978.

He also held the positions of vice chairman of Northern Technology Company Limited, vice chairman of Sanko Machinery Thailand Company Limited and vice chairman of President Interfood Company Limited.

Pipat later served as chairman of Thai O.P.P. Public Company Limited and president and managing director of Thai President Foods Public Company Limited.

His most recent position was chief executive officer of Thai President Foods Public Company Limited, the producer of Mama instant noodles.

Pipat Paniangvait, a leading figure behind Mama instant noodles, has died peacefully aged 87 after a decades-long career in Thai business.
Photo via Thairath

In similar news, Toshifumi Suzuki, the founder of 7-Eleven Japan and one of the most influential figures in Japanese retail, has died aged 93 after suffering heart failure, leaving behind a global convenience store empire with more than 85,000 outlets worldwide.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child&#8217;s allergic reaction Thailand News

Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction

2 hours ago
Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America&#8217;s Got Talent Phuket News

Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America’s Got Talent

3 hours ago
Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit Thailand News

Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit

3 hours ago
Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87 Thailand News

Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87

4 hours ago
2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts Phuket News

2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts

5 hours ago
Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees Thailand News

Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees

5 hours ago
Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer Hua Hin News

Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer

5 hours ago
2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown

6 hours ago
Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530 Thailand News

Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage recognition Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage recognition

7 hours ago
Lithuanian man blacklisted as Koh Pha Ngan officials revoke visa Thailand News

Lithuanian man blacklisted as Koh Pha Ngan officials revoke visa

7 hours ago
5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive Phuket News

5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive

9 hours ago
New Thai dinosaur species identified from fossils in Kalasin Thailand News

New Thai dinosaur species identified from fossils in Kalasin

9 hours ago
Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks Bangkok News

Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks

10 hours ago
Phuket police poses as hotel maid to arrest French fugitive Phuket News

Phuket police poses as hotel maid to arrest French fugitive

10 hours ago
Russian arrested over 17kg cannabis haul at Phuket airport Thailand News

Russian arrested over 17kg cannabis haul at Phuket airport

10 hours ago
American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator Phuket News

American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator

10 hours ago
China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand Environment News

China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand

11 hours ago
Mystery woman claims 100 billion baht in shares of Thai blue chips that don&#8217;t exist Finance

Mystery woman claims 100 billion baht in shares of Thai blue chips that don’t exist

11 hours ago
Thai police arrested in China for cannabis smuggling after offering courier services Thailand News

Thai police arrested in China for cannabis smuggling after offering courier services

1 day ago
Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection Business News

Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection

1 day ago
Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers Bangkok News

Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers

1 day ago
Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row Phuket News

Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row

1 day ago
Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal

1 day ago
American influencer drowns in Samut Prakan lake after &#8216;erratic episode&#8217; Thailand News

American influencer drowns in Samut Prakan lake after ‘erratic episode’

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 4:07 PM
441 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.